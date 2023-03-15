ILCA Senior Europeans Day 4 – Rocco Wright takes lead of Men’s ILCA 6

Day 4 of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.

Vasileia Karachaliou (1,2,2) of Portugal leads the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) with 8 pts.

Second is Marit Bouwmeester (2,4,1) of Holland on 11 pts. with third Emma Plasschaert (5,3,1) of Belgian on 12 pts.

Chiara Benini (3,4,4) of Italymoves into fourth with Agata Barwinska (4, 1,10) of Poland fifth.

In the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) Rocco Wright (1,-8) of Ireland leads with 21 pts.

Second is Athanasios Kyfidis (4,4) of Greece on 23 pts and third Mattia Cesana (5,2) of Italy.

Which just leaves the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) event, presently led by Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France leads with 5 points after discard . . . Update awaited.

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 6 races, 2 flights (112 entries)

1st POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 2 1 -4 1 2 2 – – 8 pts

2nd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 2 -12 2 2 4 1 – – 11 pts

3rd BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 2 -5 1 5 3 1 – – 12 pts

4th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 3 -11 1 3 4 4 – – 15 pts

5th POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 1 1 -11 4 1 10 – – 17 pts

6th NED JONKER Maxime – – 4 6 -17 1 2 5 – – 18 pts

7th DEN RINDOM Anne-marie – – 4 2 3 -7 5 7 – – 21 pts

8th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – -19 7 10 3 3 6 – – 29 pts

9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 8 3 9 6 -18 – – 31 pts

10th POL GOLEBIOWSKA Wiktoria – – 1 3 9 5 14 -29 – – 32 pts

ILCA 6 Men – Leaders after 6 races (71 entries)

1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco – – 4 6 3 1 6 1 -8 – – 21 pts

2nd GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios – – 3 1 -17 3 8 4 4 – – 23 pts

3rd ITA CESANA Mattia – – 6 -59 4 4 2 5 2 – – 23 pts

4th ESP PONSETI David – – -28 3 11 13 7 2 1 – – 37 pts

5th POR PONTES Joao – – 11 10 9 2 15 -16 6 – – 53 pts

6th IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra – – 2 -55 34 6 5 6 3 – – 56 pts

7th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre – – 17 -36 7 11 3 3 17 – – 58 pts

8th ITA PASCALI Antonio – – 15 17 2 12 1 -72 14 – – 61 pts

9th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 7 23 -32 7 4 7 16 – – 64 pts

10th ESP FRONTERA Juan – – -35 2 19 5 19 20 13 – – 78 pts

Full results available here . . .