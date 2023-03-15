ILCA Senior Europeans Day 4 – Rocco Wright takes lead of Men’s ILCA 6

Day 4 of competition at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy in Italy.
Vasileia Karachaliou (1,2,2) of Portugal leads the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) with 8 pts.
Second is Marit Bouwmeester (2,4,1) of Holland on 11 pts. with third Emma Plasschaert (5,3,1) of Belgian on 12 pts.
Chiara Benini (3,4,4) of Italymoves into fourth with Agata Barwinska (4, 1,10) of Poland fifth.
In the men’s ILCA 6 (Radial) Rocco Wright (1,-8) of Ireland leads with 21 pts.
Second is Athanasios Kyfidis (4,4) of Greece on 23 pts and third Mattia Cesana (5,2) of Italy.
Which just leaves the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) event, presently led by Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France leads with 5 points after discard . . . Update awaited.
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 6 races, 2 flights (112 entries)
1st POR KARACHALIOU Vasileia – – 2 1 -4 1 2 2 – – 8 pts
2nd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 2 -12 2 2 4 1 – – 11 pts
3rd BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 2 -5 1 5 3 1 – – 12 pts
4th ITA BENINI FLORIANI Chiara – – 3 -11 1 3 4 4 – – 15 pts
5th POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 1 1 -11 4 1 10 – – 17 pts
6th NED JONKER Maxime – – 4 6 -17 1 2 5 – – 18 pts
7th DEN RINDOM Anne-marie – – 4 2 3 -7 5 7 – – 21 pts
8th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – -19 7 10 3 3 6 – – 29 pts
9th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 8 3 9 6 -18 – – 31 pts
10th POL GOLEBIOWSKA Wiktoria – – 1 3 9 5 14 -29 – – 32 pts
ILCA 6 Men – Leaders after 6 races (71 entries)
1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco – – 4 6 3 1 6 1 -8 – – 21 pts
2nd GRE KYFIDIS Athanasios – – 3 1 -17 3 8 4 4 – – 23 pts
3rd ITA CESANA Mattia – – 6 -59 4 4 2 5 2 – – 23 pts
4th ESP PONSETI David – – -28 3 11 13 7 2 1 – – 37 pts
5th POR PONTES Joao – – 11 10 9 2 15 -16 6 – – 53 pts
6th IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra – – 2 -55 34 6 5 6 3 – – 56 pts
7th CRO BAKOTIC Lovre – – 17 -36 7 11 3 3 17 – – 58 pts
8th ITA PASCALI Antonio – – 15 17 2 12 1 -72 14 – – 61 pts
9th CRO NOVAK Mario – – 7 23 -32 7 4 7 16 – – 64 pts
10th ESP FRONTERA Juan – – -35 2 19 5 19 20 13 – – 78 pts