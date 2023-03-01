The Ocean Race – Team Malizia lose sail overboard

Team Malizia have suffered a failure on the locking mechanism for its headsail which resulted in the sail going overboard.

The crew had to work quickly to cut it away to avoid damage to the foils and keel, but had to cut the sail away to clear the foil.



“Our downwind sail came off the hook (on the mast) and fell into the water,” said skipper Boris Herrmann.

They now have a different downwind sail hoisted, but this issue gave them a good hour of work and left them drifting backwards and losing maybe 20 nautical miles.

However, everyone is safe and did a great job in sorting it out although they cannot he happy to lose a sail so early on the Leg.

