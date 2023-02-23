SailGP – ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix to go ahead

SailGP is confident that at least eight boats will be on the start line in Christchurch, New Zealand next month.

The announcement comes after an unexpected storm at SailGP’s last event in Sydney caused significant damage to a number of wing sails and at least one F50.

Organizers have confirmed that the first ever ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will go ahead on Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour, next month, 18 & 19 March, with all efforts going into trying to secure the full nine-boat fleet.

The damaged wings are currently en route to Lyttelton, where they will undergo a full review and repair by the SailGP Tech Team.

After the shortened Sydney event, two-time defending champions Australia have a clear 12-point lead on New Zealand at the top of the leaderboard.

While despite slipping down into fourth following a MOB incident, Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team remains in hot pursuit, and is just two points behind the French.

With all hands on deck attending to the repairs, organizers have decided to cancel a limited second release of tickets for the currently sold out event initially announced to go on sale on 23 February.

Following the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix, the SailGP League will move to San Francisco, USA, for the $1,000,000 winner-takes-all SailGP Season 3 Grand Final.

