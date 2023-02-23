RORC Caribbean 600 – Pyewacket 70 declared overall winner

By dawn on day four of the RORC Caribbean 600, 29 teams had finished the race with nearly all of them crossing the finish line in a hectic overnight period.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club announce that the overall winner of the 14th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 is Roy P. Disney’s Pyewacket 70 (USA).

None of the teams still racing under IRC has any realistic chance of beating Pyewacket 70 after time correction. The Pyewacket 70 team will be presented with the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy at the Prize Giving on Friday 24 February.

The army of Antigua Yacht Club volunteers rolled up their sleeves to congratulate every crew with a warm smile, cold Carib beer and a team photo to savour.

With the number of finishers approaching half the RORC fleet, class winners are emerging . . .

MOCRA

Gunboat 68 Tosca (USA) skippered by Alex Thomson has won the MOCRA Class after time correction.

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 was second with MOD70 Zoulou, sailed by Erik Maris in third.

IRC Zero

RORC Vice Commodore Eric de Turckheim racing NMD54 Teasing Machine (FRA) has won the highly competitive class.

Kate & Jim Murray’s Pac52 Callisto (USA) is second, with Frederic Puzin’s Ker 46 Daguet 3 – Corum (FRA) in third.

Racing in IRC Zero is the Verdier 54 Notre Mediterranee – Ville de Nice (FRA), sailed by Fabien Biron & Pim Nieuwenhuis, which is the first IRC Two-Handed team to finish the race in an elapsed time of 02 days 17 hrs 15 mins 15 secs.

Class40

Albi Bona’s IBSA (ITA) held off a strong challenge from Ambrogio Beccaria’s Alla Grande – Pirelli (ITA) to win the 13-strong Class40 Division by one mile after 61 hours of racing.

Completing the Class40 podium was Axel Trehin’s Project Rescue Ocean (FRA), just twenty minutes behind Alla Grande – Pirelli.

All of the teams in IRC One and IRC Two are still racing in the RORC Caribbean 600.

Conditions out on the racecourse are generally nothing short of fabulous, with tropical heat, moderate sea state and stable easterly winds of about 15 knots.

To follow the race with satellite tracking and regular updates from the competitors and media team go to: www.caribbean600.rorc.org