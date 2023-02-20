Three-way points tie for first 29er EuroCup of 2023

The first 29er EuroCup of 2023 finished with a three-way points tie, after count-back victory went to Soma Kis-Szolgyemi and András Juhasz of Hungry.

Second on the podium were Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse of Britain and third Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France.

The event at Club Náutico El Balís, Spain, attracted more than 130 29er crews from 17 European countries.

Other British crews in the top ten were 7th Santiago Sesto-Cosby and Kuba Staite, 8th Charlie Gran and Sam Webb, and 10th James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald.

Britain’s Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough finished top U19 Women in 14th place overall.

MedSailing 2023 EuroCup #1 – Final Leaders (136 entries)

1st HUN 10 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ – – 1 BFD 5 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 2433 Jamie WILKINSON and Jamie GATEHOUSE – – 1 2 -5 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA 3 Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – 2 2 1 3 -6 – – 8 pts

4th NED 23 Yanne BROERS and Gustav ÅSHOLM-BRADLEY – – -3 3 3 2 1 – – 9 pts

5th FRA 13 Tom GORON and Maël CLOCHARD – – 2 2 6 -10 1 – – 11 pts

6th FRA 2704 Jocelyn LE GOFF and Jules VIDOR – – 4 -11 3 1 4 – – 12 pts

7th GBR 2816 Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Kuba STAITE – – 2 6 -7 4 1 – – 13 pts

8th GBR 3260 Gran CHARLIE and Webb SAM – – 6 1 4 -11 2 – – 13 pts

9th GER 3116 Per Christoffer SCHWALL and Carl Frederik SCHWALL – – 1 4 -7 7 2 – – 14 pts

10th GBR 18 James CROSSLEY and Noah FITZGERALD – – 1 7 -10 1 8 – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .