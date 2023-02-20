Europe Class – Jonathan Llado of Sweden is 2023 European Champion

Jonathan Llado of Sweden is the 2023 European Champion of the Europe Class.

Llado won the championship hosted at the Real Club Nautico de Torrevieja, Spain, held during the Comunitat Valenciana Olympic Week Regatta.

Llado won five of the ten races to finish with a six point advantage over Daniel Cabre of Spain, who had battled for the lead throughout the event, but a final race DSQ finished any chance of victory.

In third place was Ascensión Roca De Togores of Spain after a close battle for the Bronze with Alberto Antón Escudero.

Ascensión Roca De Togores also took the women’s European title . . . with Silver for Emma Cabré and bronze for Denmark’s Camilla Svensson.

Two British competitors took part, in 32nd was Mike Partridge and Claire Davis 35th.

Europe Class 2023 European Championship – Leaders after 10 races (38 entries)

1st SWE 9 Jonathan LLADO KRENSLER – SrM – – 19 pts

2nd ESP 679 Daniel CABRÉ – S20M – – 25 pts

3rd ESP 552 Ascensión ROCA DE TOGORES BENABENT – MW – – 48 pts

4th ESP 658 Alberto ANTÓN ESCUDERO – SrM – – 50 pts

5th ESP 296 Ignacio TORONJO LOBO – S20M – – 57 pts

6th ESP 698 Alejandro PAREJA GONZÁLEZ – SrM – – 59 pts

7th DEN 1575 Klaus RØNN MADSEN – SrM – – 74 pts

8th FRA 5674 Cyril RICHARD – MM – – 76 pts

9th ESP 800 Pere RENTERÍA BARBER – S18M – – 77 pts

10th DEN 1627 Joergen Mohr ERNST – SrM – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .