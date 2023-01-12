RS announce new identity as RS Marine Group

RS Sailing has officially announced a new overarching identity: RS Marine Group.

The companies within RS Marine Group’s portfolio include RS Sailing, RS Electric Boats, Cheetah Marine and the all-new Ocean Pla, which will be making Picos and more with Jo Richards.

All RS Marine Group’s current sales and production locations will continue to operate.

In 2014 RS Sailing was a £5 million operation. In 2023, the group’s total revenue is forecasted to be £25 million and the aim is to significantly grow this over the next five years.

Alex Newton-Southon, RS Marine Group’s CEO – Technical, welcomes the benefits that the new group brings to all the brands/companies currently in its sphere.

“The benefits are extraordinary,” he says. “We have technical expertise across such a wide range of products; imagine the insight we can gain from sharing our experience and ideas. The collaboration benefits are endless as we push toward innovative, sustainable, accessible craft for our customers.”

