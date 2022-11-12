Route du Rhum – News Flash – 4 Yachts capsize/dismasted in one day

Four yachts competing in the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe have retired following Dismasting or Capsize incidents Saturday (12 Nov 2022).

The yachts involved are:

IMOCA Bureau Vallée has dismasted Ocean Fifty Solidaires En Peloton – ARSEP capsized Class40 La Boulangère Bio dismasted Class40 Crosscall dismasted



This brings the total retirements to date from the 138 strong fleet to twelve . . .

IMOCA Bureau Vallée of Louis Burton reported that he had capsized at 17:00 hrs Saturday. He is uninjured and his team are in contact with him.

Ocean Fifty class leader Thibaut Vauchel-Camus on Solidaires En Peloton – ARSEP capsized Saturday evening, he is not injured and is sheltering in the central hull of his trimaran.

Class40 Crosscall skipper Aurélien Ducroz has dismasted Saturday evening. His team issued an assurance that the skipper is safe and suffered no physical damage.

Another Class40 competitor, Amélie Grassi on La Boulangère Bio also reported that she had dismasted at around 19:00 hrs Saturday.

She is reported to be uninjured. No water ingress or leaks reported.

The transatlantic solo race from Saint Malo to Guadeloupe, a total distance of 3542 miles, started on Wednesday 9 November at 14:15hrs.

