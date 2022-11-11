Route du Rhum – Damien Seguin’s APICIL struck by cargo ship and dismasted

Damien Seguin’s IMOCA Groupe APICIL was hit by a cargo ship and dismasted around 03:30hrs (French time) Friday morning.

The French skipper is racing on the Route du Rhum Destination Guadeloupe solo race across the Atlantic and was lying in 14th position in the IMOCA class when the incident happened.

The skipper is reported to be fine and uninjured.

Seguin was racing in moderate winds and manageable seas. He immediately notified Jean-Charles Monnet, his technical director and the race management of the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe.

He is currently trying to cut the mast debris clear of his boat and has set up lights to be seen.

He is not seeking assistance. He was positioned about 250 miles to the west of Les Sables d’Olonne at the time of dismasting.