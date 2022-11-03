America’s Cup documentary series to showcase the people and the drama

The America’s Cup is to go mainstream with a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

For the first time ever, all the teams competing in the iconic sailing event will allow never-before-seen access into their preparations and execution of the race.

Skydance Sports will produce an all-access, behind-the-scenes documentary series which will showcase the people and the drama – on and off the water – throughout the competition.

The all access, behind-the-scenes production is a further extension of the growth strategy of the America’s Cup to make the event and the sport of sailing available to the widest possible audience globally and telling new, never-before-seen stories from within the team bases.

Grant Dalton, America’s Cup CEO said: “Over the past couple of decades both the America’s Cup and the media environment have evolved and matured significantly.”

“The America’s Cup is one of the few global sporting events that has played out each edition with very little public understanding of what actually goes on nor the true extent of the talented people or innovation involved.”

“To have the ability to partner with Skydance, Jimmy, Chai and their production team to tell these stories is an amazing opportunity for the growth of the event and the sport of sailing.”

Academy Award-winning directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin will executive produce under their Little Monster Films banner alongside their Academy Award-winning Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and his Anomaly Content & Entertainment (ACE) production company, with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jon Weinbach of Skydance.

Skydance’s films have earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance Television is a leading supplier of premium scripted content across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

The 37th America’s Cup will take place in September and October of 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The event’s defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, which has won four Cups since 1995, will be challenged by teams including: United States, American Magic; Great Britain, INEOS Britannia; Italy, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli; and Switzerland, Alinghi Red Bull.

