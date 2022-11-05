RS21 World Championship – Breeze over 30 knots for Day 2

Racing on the second day of the RS21 World Championship was cancelled.

Although an early start was scheduled and a course laid to the north of Biograd, as the start time approached, the breeze and the waves built further, to over 30 knots and the wise decision was made to send the sailors back ashore.

With the possibility that the wind would moderate throughout the day, the race committee ventured back afloat after lunch to monitor conditions.

Whilst they abated occasionally, it was never consistently low enough to get safe, fair racing underway.

Racing was therefore postponed until Saturday.

After the two first races on Thursday . . . Gianluca Grisoli ITA225 and Martin Reintjes ITA243 top the leaderboard with four points.

In third place with seven points is Hugh Watson GBR211, and fourth Robert Davis AUS215 with 11 points.

