RS21 World Championship – Two races completed on Day 1

Day one of the RS21 World Championship at Biograd Na Moru, Croatia, has been filled with sunshine, light wind conditions and close racing.

After two races for the 41 strong fleet, Gianluca Grisoli ITA225 and Martin Reintjes ITA243 top the leaderboard with four points, each winning a race.

In third place with seven points is Hugh Watson GBR211, and fourth Robert Davis AUS215 with 11 points.

Other British placings are Paul Fisk GBR222 in 12th place, Liam Willis GBR252 in 32nd, Ben Rolfe GBR284 36th and Alex Newton-Southon GBR233 in 39th.

Hugh Watson, helm of team GBR 211 and Corinthian Boat of the Day says, “Perfect conditions for our team today so we are pleased to have got some solid results. The next two days look very different with big winds but we will enjoy it whilst we can!”

Thursday’s light winds will give way to a big breeze for day two ensuring sailors will get to compete in a variety of conditions to truly celebrate the skill and ability of the crews.

RS21 World Championship – After 2 races (41 entries)

1st ITA225 Gianluca Grisoli 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA243 Martin Reintjes 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR211 COR Hugh Watson 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th AUS215 Robert Davis 6 5 – – 11 pts

5th ITA260 Stefano Visintin 4 12 – – 16 pts

6th ITA244 Giovanni Meloni 11 6 – – 17 pts

7th ITA227 Carlo Brenco 8 11 – – 19 pts

8th POL280 COR Barbara Mrozowicz 16 4 – – 20 pts

9th BEL212 Yannick Lefebvre 7 15 – – 22 pts

10th ITA245 Edoardo Lupi 2 21 – – 23 pts

11th ITA288 Dario Levi 15 9 – – 24 pts

12th GBR222 COR Paul Fisk 9 25 – – 34 pts

13th BEL265 Michel Lefebvre 27 8 – – 35 pts

14th EST264 Ants Haavel 17 18 – – 35 pts

15th POL250 COR Aleksander Michalski 10 26 – – 36 pts

16th ITA219 COR Marco Frigerio 19 19 – – 38 pts

17th POL213 Wojciech Mysliwiec 23 16 – – 39 pts

18th ITA240 COR Federica Archibugi 12 29 – – 41 pts

19th ITA209 COR Vincenzo Liberati 21 20 – – 41 pts

20th NED246 COR Michiel Geerling 28 14 – – 42 pts

21st ITA152 COR Flavio Nappi 25 17 – – 42 pts

22nd LTU267 Gediminas Servidas 18 24 – – 42 pts

23rd GER289 COR claudia rossi 14 30 – – 44 pts

24th IRL291 Kenneth Rumball 13 34 – – 47 pts

25th ITA193 COR PIETRO PARISI 35 13 – – 48 pts

26th POL247 Filip Ciszkiewicz 26 22 – – 48 pts

27th ITA239 Davide Albertini Petroni 42.0 UFD 7 – – 49 pts

28th CRO217 Luka Sangulin 42.0 UFD 10 – – 52 pts

29th POL214 Jaroslaw Radzki 20 35 – – 55 pts

30th ITA161 Alexandra Agostini 22 33 – – 55 pts

31st CZE216 Michal Krysta 24 31 – – 55 pts

32nd GBR252 COR Liam Willis 29 27 – – 56 pts

33rd ITA226 COR Giuseppe Cavalli 32 28 – – 60 pts

34th CZE210 Tereza Samsulova 31 32 – – 63 pts

35th ITA237 Claudio Dutto 42.0 UFD 23 – – 65 pts

36th GBR284 COR Ben Rolfe 30 39 – – 69 pts

37th CRO263 Mladen Peharda 33 37 – – 70 pts

38th ITA259 Andrea de Matteis 36 36 – – 72 pts

39th GBR233 COR Alex Newton-Southon 34 40 – – 74 pts

40th ITA229 Alessandro Balzan 37 38 – – 75 pts

41st ITA191 Piergiorgio Oss 42.0 DNC 42.0 DNC – – 84 pts