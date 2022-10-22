iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson misses out on PodiUm finish

Despite finishing the final series racing tied with Marta Maggetti of Italy, Britain’s Emma Wilson of Britain finished just short of the Medal race podium.
Maggetti won the medal race to claim the women’s 2022 iQFOiL World Title, with second Daniela Peleg of Israel and in third place Maya Morris also of Israel.
Wilson finished in fourth place. Islay Watson (GBR) was in 11th place.
Winner of the men’s medal race and the men’s 2022 iQFOiL World Title was Sebastian Koerdel of Germany who had dominated the event all week.
In second was Luuc Opzeeland (NED) and third Huig Jan Tak (NED).
Britain’s Sam Sills finished 16th, Andy Brown was 17th and Matt Barton 20th overall.
2022 U21 World Champions: Men Max Castelein NED and Women Daniela Peleg ISR.
Women – iQFOiL World Championships – Medal Race (102 entries)
1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI
2nd ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21
3rd ISR 7 Maya MORRIS
4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON
5th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA
6th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV
7th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS
8th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI
9th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE
10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA
Men – iQFOiL World Championships – Medal Race (160 entries)
1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL
2nd NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND
3rd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK
4th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY
5th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS
6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA
7th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI
8th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET
9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI
10th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK