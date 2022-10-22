iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson misses out on PodiUm finish

Despite finishing the final series racing tied with Marta Maggetti of Italy, Britain’s Emma Wilson of Britain finished just short of the Medal race podium.

Maggetti won the medal race to claim the women’s 2022 iQFOiL World Title, with second Daniela Peleg of Israel and in third place Maya Morris also of Israel.

Wilson finished in fourth place. Islay Watson (GBR) was in 11th place.

Winner of the men’s medal race and the men’s 2022 iQFOiL World Title was Sebastian Koerdel of Germany who had dominated the event all week.

In second was Luuc Opzeeland (NED) and third Huig Jan Tak (NED).

Britain’s Sam Sills finished 16th, Andy Brown was 17th and Matt Barton 20th overall.

2022 U21 World Champions: Men Max Castelein NED and Women Daniela Peleg ISR.

Women – iQFOiL World Championships – Medal Race (102 entries)

1st ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI

2nd ISR 2 Daniela PELEG – U21

3rd ISR 7 Maya MORRIS

4th GBR 7 Emma WILSON

5th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA

6th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV

7th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS

8th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI

9th NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE

10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA

Men – iQFOiL World Championships – Medal Race (160 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL

2nd NED 55 Luuc OPZEELAND

3rd NED 465 Huig Jan TAK

4th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY

5th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS

6th ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA

7th POL 182 Pawel Aleksander TARNOWSKI

8th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET

9th ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI

10th NED 2020 Amado VRIESWIJK

