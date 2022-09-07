Six Meter European Championship 2022 – Monteiro de Barros leads

Portuguese Olympian Patrick Monteiro de Barros and his Pelle Petterson designed Seljm lead in the Six Meter European Open Division.

A third in race one and a convincing win in race two gave Monteiro de Barros a three point lead ahead of reigning Six Metre World Champion Momo, with owner Dieter Schoen of Switzerland at the helm.

Schoen is tied on seven points with Fellow Swiss Jan Eckert’s Ginkgo Too.

Schoen won the first race in style from Violeta Alvarez’s Stella with Monteiro de Barros taking third.

In the second race de Barros won ahead of Eckert with Thisbe of Michel Teweles in third place.

In the Classic Division Ross Macdonald at the helm of Bribon 500 leads by one point from Brian Pope’s Nirvana with Thomas Kuhmann’s Hanko III third.

Nirvana took the first race from Bribon 500 with Thomas Kuhmann’s Hanko III third.

In race two Bribon 500 took an early lead on the fleet which she then extend impressively all the way to the finish.

Mauricio Sanchez Bella’s Titia took second and Nirvana was third.

The forecast for day two is for more light to moderate winds and the Race Committee has confirmed that it intends to get racing underway at 14:00 with races three and four of the series scheduled. Racing for the Championship continues until Saturday 10 September.

Provisional Top Five Results After 2 Races

Open Division

1st – POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 1 = 4 pts

2nd – SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 6 = 7 pts

3rd – SUI140 – Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 5, 2 = 7 pts

4th – GBR86 – Scoundrel One – Vasco Pereira – 4, 4 = 8 pts

5th – ESP16 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 2, 9 = 11 pts

Classic Division

1st – ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Ross Macdonald – 2, 1 = 3 pts

2nd – GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy Postle & Brian Pope – 1, 3 = 4 pts

3rd – ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez Bella – 6, 2 = 8 pts

4th – USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 3, 5 = 8 pts

5th – ROU65 – Essentia – Catalin Trandafir – 4, 4 = 8 pts

