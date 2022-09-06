SB20 World Championship Day 2 – Racing Underway

Day 2 of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championships at the Royal Irish YC at Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

With racing finally underway the early leader is GBR 3814 of John Pollard with Jack and Henry Wetherell (2, 2) after two races on 4 pts.

Second is POR 3738 of Jose Paulo Ramada (5, 1) with 6 pts and third SGP 3750 of Nils Razmilovic (4, 3) on 7 pts.

AUS 3819 of Will Sargent won the first race ahead of Pollard with GBR 3758 of Charles Whelan (3, 19) in third place.

Race 2 went to Ramada with Pollard again second, and in third place Razmilovic.

SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 2 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 3814 John Pollard Royal Torbay YC – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd POR 3738 Jose Paulo Ramada Club Naval de Cascais – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

3rd SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic RHKYC – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th AUS 3819 Will Sargent Derwent Sailing Squadron – – 1 11 – – 12 pts

5th FRA 3653 Ian Garreta SR ANTIBES – – 12 4 – – 16 pts

6th POR 3801 Vasco Serpa CNCascais – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

7th AUS 3390 Philip Reid RYCT – – 8 8 – – 16 pts

8th FRA 3309 Tugdual Piriou Cercle Nautique Caledonien – – 16 5 – – 21 pts

9th GBR 3758 Charles Whelan Bough Beech SC – – 3 19 – – 22 pts

10th IRL 3809 Michael O’Connor Royal St George YC – – 19 6 – – 25 pts

11th AUS 3745 Brett Cooper DSS/RYCT – – 9 16 – – 25 pts

12th NED 3042 Jeroen van der Velden Wsv de Biesbosch – – 14 12 – – 26 pts

13th GBR 3820 Mark Gillett Frensham Pond SC – – 15 13 – – 28 pts

14th FRA 3763 Edward Russo Club Nautique Valeriquais – – 23 7 – – 30 pts

15th IRL 3741 Stefan Hyde Royal Irish YC – – 10 20 – – 30 pts

16th IRL 3433 Tadgh Donnelly NYC/RSGYC – – 6 26 – – 32 pts

17th IRL 3044 Mel Collins Royal Cork YC – – 11 22 – – 33 pts

18th NED 3290 Bas van der Gulik RSZV – – 13 21 – – 34 pts

19th IRL 3761 Colin Galavan Royal Irish YC – – 24 17 – – 41 pts

20th SGP 3512 Agoston Sipos Raffles Marina – – 22 24 – – 46 pts

21st GBR 3584 Lizzie Farrington Royal Naval SA – – 37 10 – – 47 pts

22nd UAE 3818 Libby Greenhalgh Dubai Offshore SC – – 33 14 – – 47 pts

23rd UKR 3633 Julia Freespirit Kyiv YC – – 29 18 – – 47 pts

24th BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat RNSYC – – 17 31 – – 48 pts

25th IRL 3737 James Gorman National YC – – 18 30 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .