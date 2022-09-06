SB20 World Championship Day 2 – Racing Underway

Day 2 of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championships at the Royal Irish YC at Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.
With racing finally underway the early leader is GBR 3814 of John Pollard with Jack and Henry Wetherell (2, 2) after two races on 4 pts.
Second is POR 3738 of Jose Paulo Ramada (5, 1) with 6 pts and third SGP 3750 of Nils Razmilovic (4, 3) on 7 pts.
AUS 3819 of Will Sargent won the first race ahead of Pollard with GBR 3758 of Charles Whelan (3, 19) in third place.
Race 2 went to Ramada with Pollard again second, and in third place Razmilovic.
SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 2 races (57 entries)
1st GBR 3814 John Pollard Royal Torbay YC – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
2nd POR 3738 Jose Paulo Ramada Club Naval de Cascais – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
3rd SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic RHKYC – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th AUS 3819 Will Sargent Derwent Sailing Squadron – – 1 11 – – 12 pts
5th FRA 3653 Ian Garreta SR ANTIBES – – 12 4 – – 16 pts
6th POR 3801 Vasco Serpa CNCascais – – 7 9 – – 16 pts
7th AUS 3390 Philip Reid RYCT – – 8 8 – – 16 pts
8th FRA 3309 Tugdual Piriou Cercle Nautique Caledonien – – 16 5 – – 21 pts
9th GBR 3758 Charles Whelan Bough Beech SC – – 3 19 – – 22 pts
10th IRL 3809 Michael O’Connor Royal St George YC – – 19 6 – – 25 pts
11th AUS 3745 Brett Cooper DSS/RYCT – – 9 16 – – 25 pts
12th NED 3042 Jeroen van der Velden Wsv de Biesbosch – – 14 12 – – 26 pts
13th GBR 3820 Mark Gillett Frensham Pond SC – – 15 13 – – 28 pts
14th FRA 3763 Edward Russo Club Nautique Valeriquais – – 23 7 – – 30 pts
15th IRL 3741 Stefan Hyde Royal Irish YC – – 10 20 – – 30 pts
16th IRL 3433 Tadgh Donnelly NYC/RSGYC – – 6 26 – – 32 pts
17th IRL 3044 Mel Collins Royal Cork YC – – 11 22 – – 33 pts
18th NED 3290 Bas van der Gulik RSZV – – 13 21 – – 34 pts
19th IRL 3761 Colin Galavan Royal Irish YC – – 24 17 – – 41 pts
20th SGP 3512 Agoston Sipos Raffles Marina – – 22 24 – – 46 pts
21st GBR 3584 Lizzie Farrington Royal Naval SA – – 37 10 – – 47 pts
22nd UAE 3818 Libby Greenhalgh Dubai Offshore SC – – 33 14 – – 47 pts
23rd UKR 3633 Julia Freespirit Kyiv YC – – 29 18 – – 47 pts
24th BEL 3762 Bart Tytgat RNSYC – – 17 31 – – 48 pts
25th IRL 3737 James Gorman National YC – – 18 30 – – 48 pts