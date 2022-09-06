Round Hayling Challenge and Wingfoil Open Event

For 2022, the ‘Round Hayling Challenge’ transforms into a two-day weekend event The main sailing feature of Day 1 will be the Wingfoil Open Event Day 2 will feature the classic ‘Round Hayling Challenge’ race



Day 1 – Saturday 10 September will feature Sup Safari and short course races in Chichester Harbour, Windsurfing and Canoe activities, Beach Games on HISC sandy beach with Steel Band and BBQ on Hayling Island SC balcony.

The Main sailing feature of day 1 will be the Wingfoil Open Event.

Believed to be a first in the UK for the fast expanding Wingfoil class, this is a round robin series of short course racing in Chichester Harbour, limited to 60 Wingfoil riders on a first entered basis.

The first day will end with The Big Party – Mind the Gap performing!

Day 2 – Sunday 11 September will include the classic ‘Round Hayling Challenge’ a circumnavigation of Hayling Island of approximately 14.5 miles or 23.5 kms.

This involves a course from HISC up Chichester Harbour and under the road bridge connecting Hayling Island to the mainland and into Langstone harbour.

The course continues down to Langstone Harbour entrance, into the Solent and along Hayling Island southern shore line to Chichester Harbour entrance and the finish at Hayling Island SC.

The Challenge race is open to Windsurfers, Wingfoils, SUPs, OC Canoes, Sea Kayaks and 4 and 6 Oared Rowboats.

There is also a short course variant – The Bridge & Back course from HISC heading north to a rounding mark to the east of the Hayling Bridge and back to HISC.

See full details and on-line entry here . . .

Related Post:

Guy Cribb blasts Round Hayling record

2021 Mistral Round Hayling Challenge – Results