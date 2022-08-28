Now for something different . . . Ultimate Twenty Twenty Two party in Mallorca

On 20 August 2022, the British builder Sunseeker recently invited over 260 VIP guests and yacht owners to Port Adriano, Mallorca, for a spectacular ‘Ultimate Twenty Twenty Two’ party in Mallorca . . . featuring mermaids, acrobats, dancers, live music and a gourmet menu.

Positioned in the heart of the marina, an entire fleet of Sunseekers surrounded the event, including a 116 Yacht, 90 Ocean, Predator 74 and 65 Sport Yacht, all lit by a cleverly curated lightshow.

Recognised as a renowned yachting hotspot, Port Adriano was the perfect location to host one of the biggest parties of the pre-show season.



Invited guests enjoyed live music from two bands, a captivating performance of acrobatics and dance, a gourmet menu curated by Coast by East chef, Gustavo Martin Moreno, and a party that carried on until sunrise!

