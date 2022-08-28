Cayard and Nichol warming up for 100th Anniversary Star World Championship

Paul Cayard and Brad Nichol were winners of the 2022 Star class Western Hemisphere Championship.

A 33-boat fleet gathered on Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire, for the event a precursor to the imminent 100th Anniversary Star World Championship to take place in Marblehead, MA, from 8 to 17 September.

Cayard and Nichol finished the series with two race wins allowing them to drop their worst score (a 13) to finish with 12pts from the five races.

Second were John Dane and Timothy Ray with 17pts and third Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise on 19pts.

Cayard commented . . . “It was good to race with many people who don’t usually go to World Championships or the Bacardi Cup but were able to come here and race.”

“This lake is not Garda lake, it is super shifty and we had the best this time. I am really looking forward to the 100th Anniversary World Championship in a couple of weeks in Marblehead, it’s going to be a great event!”

2022 Star class Western Hemisphere Championship – Final leaders (33 entries)

1st USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Brad Nichol St. Francis 13 4 6 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd USA 8555 John Dane / Timothy Ray PCYC 11 6 4 2 5 – – 17 pts

3rd USA 8580 eric doyle / Payson Infelise San Diego YC 15 3 11 3 2 – – 19 pts

4th USA 1963 Stephen Braverman / Ron Rezac Cottage Park YC 2 7 1 10 34/DSQ – – 20 pts

5th USA 8125 Peter Follansbee / Nathaniel Cook LSYC 19 2 2 5 12 – – 21 pts

6th USA 8245 Andy Ivey / Reid Krakower Lake Sunapee 3 1 7 15 23 – – 26 pts

7th CAN 8570 Allan Cullen / Dave Martin Royal Vancouver YC 17 14 3 8 4 – – 29 pts

8th CAN 2012 Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne RHYC 4 24 5 13 7 – – 29 pts

9th USA 8170 Thomas Londrigan / TC Belco Island Bay YC 6 8 20 7 16 – – 37 pts

10th BAH 8317 Keith Dodson / Myles Pritchard ABYC 8 26 28 4 3 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .