49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Six British Sailing Teams heading to Nova Scotia

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 2022 World Championships are taking place at Hubbards, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The event will be held on the waters of St. Margarets Bay, which expects moderate to strong consistent winds in a spectacularly beautiful setting, with a very active sailing community.

The Qualifying races start Wednesday 31 August with the first Final Series races starting 3 September and the Medal races scheduled for Monday 5 September.

Total entry is 140 accross the three Olympic classes with six British Sailing Teams taking part.

49er Men – 68 entries

GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT

GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES

GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN

49erFX Women – 37 entries

GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON

Nacra 17 Mixed – 35 entries

GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET

