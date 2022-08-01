Theo Galyer is RS700 European & UK National Champion

Theo Galyer scooped the European and UK National titles at the RS Games in Weymouth, finishing with a run of five race wins.

Galyer, from Hayling Island SC, finished with 12 points, four clear of Rob Higgins of Chew Valley Lake SC who tracked Gayler with five second place finishes in the ten race series.

In third place was Matt Carter of Lancing SC, who won the final race Sunday to finish with 24 points.

RS700 European & Noble Marine National Championship 2022

– Final leaders after 10 races, 2 discards (22 entries)

1st GBR 1063 Theo Galyer – Hayling Island SC 2 1 -15 4 1 1 1 1 1 (DNF) – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 1029 Rob Higgins – Chew Valley Lake SC 1 3 -4 -10 2 2 2 2 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 1062 Matt Carter – Lancing SC 3 2 3 6 -8 3 (OCS) 3 3 1 – – 24 pts

4th GBR 988 Michal Kotek – JMJ 5 5 -10 1 3 4 -7 7 5 4 – – 34 pts

5th GBR 765 James Clark – Chew Valley Lake SC -12 -18 12 3 12 5 4 4 6 3 – – 49 pts

6th GBR 1042 Pete Purkiss – Brightlingsea SC 6 4 2 2 11 (OCS) 13 (OCS) 9 5 3 – – 55 pts

7th CZE 845 Adam Plhon – SK Tri Sestry 7 -22 1 8 7 12 9 (OCS) 18 9 – – 71 pts

8th GBR 1035 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC 9 10 8 7 -14 10 -18 6 10 11 – – 71 pts

9th GBR 710 Nathan Steffenoni – Weston SC 10 7 -21 16 -18 7 3 15 7 7 – – 72 pts

10th GBR 903 John Booth – Stokes Bay SC -16 6 11 11 4 6 5 -18 14 16 – – 73 pts

Full results available here . . .