Morris and Fillmore are 2022 RS800 National Champions

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore claimed the 2022 RS800 National Championship title with a clean sheet of seven race wins.

Morris and Fillmore, from Hayling Island SC, finished with seven wins after discarding two second place finishes.

In second place were Rob Gullan and Tom Partington of HISC with 16 points and third Luke and Emma McEwen of the Royal Lymington YC on 21 points.

Other race wins went to French pair Peeters Gilles and Chloé Le Roux with a win in race 6, while Luke and Emma claimed a win in race 7.

Noble Marine RS800 National Championship 2022

– Final leaders after 10 races, 2 discards (22 entries)

1st GBR Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Rob Gullan and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts

3rd GBR Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 21 pts

4th GBR Ben Palmer and Dicken Maclean – Hayling Island SC – – 32 pts

5th GBR Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 36 pts

6th FRA Peeters Gilles and Chloé Le Roux – SN Larmor Plage – – 44 pts

7th GBR James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 44 pts

8th GBR Joe Bradley and Louis Johnson – Hayling Island SC – – 53 pts

9th GBR Fred Lord and Louise Gale – Carsington SC – – 60 pts

10th GBR Ralph Singleton and Nuala Sellwood – Restronguet SC – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .