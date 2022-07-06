49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 2

Day 2 of the 2022 49er, FX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Mihovil Fantella of Croatia bolted the port wing back onto his 49er early this morning after a starting line crash in Tuesday’s third race wrecked his boat, sails and rig.

After some late night epoxy work and hours of rigging they hammered out a 1, 10, 2 scoreline on Wednesday which moves them into second place, just four points behind Bart Lambriiex and Floris van de Werken of Holland.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (8, 5, 3) dropped to third, tied on 16 points with the Australian pair Jim Colley and Shaun Conner and the New Zealand pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie.

In the women’s 49erFX, the Danes, Johanne and Andrea Schimit (1, 12, 3) lead with 12 points, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1, 2, 8) of Sweden move into second with 14 points. And Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (3, 5, 3) of the USA are third with 15 points.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (7,17,7) in tenth are best placed British pair. Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (15,7,18) are now 17th.

In the Nacra 17 multihull, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy continued their domination of the class with back to back wins and an eighth place discard. They now lead by 14 points from Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (2, 2, 12) of New Zealand.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (10, 3, 10) hold onto third place with 31 points, one point ahead of Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.

Winners of the third Nacra race were Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Fraccari who are 11th overall.

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (93 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 3 1 4 1 9 – – 11 pts

2nd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 3 5 (RDG) 1 10 2 – – 15.2 pts

3rd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 1 1 8 5 3 – – 16 pts

4th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 3 5 9 4 1 3 – – 16 pts

5th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 2 9 5 2 3 4 – – 16 pts

6th NZL 45 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 12 1 8 3 1 6 – – 19 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races (75 entries)

1st DEN 370 Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT 3 2 3 1 12 3 – – 12 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 6 1 4 1 2 8 – – 14 pts

3rd USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 6 2 3 5 3 – – 15 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 3 2 3 2 8 – – 18 pts

5th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 8 4 4 12 6 1 – – 23 pts

6th NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 7 12 1 6 8 4 – – 26 pts

Leading GBR:

10th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 5 21 1 7 17 7 – – 37.0 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – Leaders after 6 races (33 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 2 1 1 1 1 8 – – 6 pts

2nd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 1 3 17 2 2 12 – – 20 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 5 9 4 10 3 10 – – 31 pts

4th GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 7 10 9 5 9 2 – – 32 pts

5th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 4 2 2 16 15 11 – – 34 pts

6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 10 6 5 8 10 5 – – 34 pts

