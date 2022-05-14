SailGP Season 3 – Bermuda Day 1

The 2022/23 SailGP Season 3 opens in Bermuda this weekend – 14 and 15 May

Nine national SailGp teams will go head-to-head on the start line at the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess, with newcomers Canada and Switzerland racing for the very first time.

With more boats and more events for Season 3, SailGP has brought in tougher penalties to encourage teams to avoid contact during racing, with the safety of athletes on board and limiting damage to the F50s a top priority.

Based on the nature of the contact and the severity of damage caused, teams can lose both race points and overall season points.

To watch here in the UK it will be a choice of Sky if you have their Sports channel or YouTube, and the link will be live here Saturday for the first races from 18:00 hrs.



Japan, the tenth team in the pack, is forced to watch from the sidelines.

With only nine boats available and the tenth under construction, the team has had to pass its F50 to Canada and is forced to sit out the first three events of the season.

How the Event Works:

Events take place across two days, with six races scheduled for each Sail Grand Prix; five Fleet races and The Final.

The first day includes three fleet races, while the second day has the other two fleet races and ends with The Final – the last race of the event.

The last race of each SailGP event is The Final – a race in which the three highest ranked teams in the event leaderboard face off to be crowned event champions.

Related Post:

Outteridge reveals that Japan SailGP are broke

Can Ainslie get his game together for new SailGP season ?