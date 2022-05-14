Melges 24 Worlds – Gulari extends lead on day 3

A challenging third day on the water for the Melges 24 Worlds fleet, waiting for more than an hour to get the first race started.

Bora Gulari’s New England Ropes USA (5-5-2) continues to lead with 28 points, stretching his advantage to ten points.

In second is Peter Duncan’s Raza Mixta USA (4-2-9) tied on 38 points with Laura Grondin’s Dark Energy USA (2-1-6).

Bruce Ayres USA (8-8-7) on Monsoon slips back to fourth overall with 43 points, with now in fifth place Harry Melges IV USA (12-7-3) on 45 points.

The Corinthian team of Italy’s Niccoló Bertola on Taki 4 (19-15-13) are now in 13th place overall.

The British team of Richard Thompson (18-11-15) on Black Seal gain a place, to 18th overall.

2022 Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (31 entries)

1st USA 820 NEW ENGLAND ROPES Bora GULARI 4 1 2 -15 7 2 5 5 2 – – 28 pts

2nd USA 829 RAZA MIXTA Peter DUNCAN -13 13 3 1 5 1 4 2 9 – – 38 pts

3rd USA 864 DARK ENERGY Laura GRONDIN 6 2 10 7 4 -12 2 1 6 – – 38 pts

4th USA 851 MONSOON Bruce AYRES 5 3 -12 2 3 7 8 8 7 – – 43 pts

5th USA 866 ZENDA EXPRESS Harry MELGES IV 1 5 5 SCP 2 11 -12 7 3 – – 45 pts

6th USA 858 LUCKY DOG Travis WEISLEDER 3 8 9 4 -22 9 7 6 5 – – 51 pts

7th USA 849 FULL THROTTLE Brian PORTER 10 6 6 8 9 -15 3 10 1 – – 53 pts

8th USA 865 PACIFIC YANKEE Drew FREIDES 2 -17 7 17 15 4 1 3 10 – – 59 pts

9th GER 859 NEFELI Peter KARRIÉ 8 4 14 -21 12 5 6 9 12 – – 70 pts

10th ITA 722 ALTEA Andrea RACCHELLI 12 -20 8 11 11 10 9 4 17 – – 82 pts

18th GBR 835 BLACK SEAL Richard THOMPSON 7 -28 16 13 18 20 18 11 15 – – 118 pts

