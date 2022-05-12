RS400 Southern Tour event at Arun YC

Steve and Sarah Cockerill were winners of the RS400 Southern Tour at Arun YC

Steve and Sarah (1,3,4,2,1,4) finished the six race series with 11 points, two ahead of Nick Charles and Chris Martin (5,5,1,4,2,1) who were tied on 13 points with Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley (3,1,5,1,6,3) and Jack Holden and Dan Martin (2,2,3,3,3,6).

Steve and Sarah opened the event with a race win, then took a third in the second race behind race winners Eames and Tilley. This put them in a three-way tie with Eames and Tilley, and Holden and Martin with 4 points at the end of day 1.

Day 2 saw Charles and Martin come into the reckoning with a win in race 3, then Eames and Tilley added a second win in race 4, while Steve and Sarah were back in the mix with a second place, to tie-up the overall lead again going into the final two races.

A second win in race 5 gave the advantage to Steve and Sarah, who were able to discard their final race fourth place to take the overall victory, despite a strong challenge by Charles and Martin, who added a second place and then a final race win.

The generous sponsors were RS400 Southern Tour Rooster Sailing and West Country Boat Repairs.

RS400 Southern Tour Arun YC – Final after 6 races (14 entries)

1st 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 11 pts

2nd 1408 Nick Charles and Chris Martin – – 13 pts

3rd 1528 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – – 13 pts

4th 1505 Jack Holden and Dan Martin – – 13 pts

5th 1481 Howard Farbrother and Lou – – 24 pts

6th 1189 Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs – – 28 pts

7th 1235 Sam Pickering and Emily Heath – – 29 pts

8th 1503 Peter Snowdon and Louise Carr – – 38 pts

9th 1509 Jack Munnelly and Trisha Clancey – – 40 pts

10th 1377 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – – 48 pts

11th 971 Simon Kitchen and Abbi Hooper – – 50 pts

12th 1519 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis – – 61 pts

13th 1521 Andy Powell and Paul Caiger-Watson – – 66 pts

14th 1368 Mark Nicholls and Charles Taylor – – 68 pts

