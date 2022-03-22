RS400 Winter Championship – Tight finish goes to Knight and Bownes

Sam Knight and Chris Bownes were winners of the RS400 Trident UK and Rooster Winter Championships.

Knight and Bownes from Bartley SC finished the six race series with five points, counting three race wins and a second place, which gave them a one point lead over Chris Pickles and Mark Lunn, with six points from two race wins and two second places.

In third place were Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt with 13 points, fourth were Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell on 17 points and fifth Philip Murray and Neil Schofield with 19 points

Hosted at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club, competitors arrived to white caps which continued for much of Saturday and with the race course making best use of the full length of the lake, several taking a swim.

Sunday started with another blue sky day, wind had shifted slightly with a little more south in but still a long windward/leeward was set by the race officer.

Great racing at all levels of the fleet, a lot of close competitive trading of places.

Next event on the RS400 Trident UK Northern Tour is Carsington SC on 7 and 8 May.

Next event on the RS400 Rooster National Tour is the RS Sprints, Rutland SC on 2 and 3 April.

Final Results after 6 Races with 2 Discards

1st 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes Bartley – – 5 pts

2nd 1453 Chris Pickles and Mark Lunn LLSC – – 6 pts

3rd 1456 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt Other – – 13 pts

4th 1511 Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell LLSC – – 17 pts

5th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield Tynemouth Sc – – 19 pts

6th 1460 Dave Exley and Nigel Hall LLSC – – 21 pts

7th 1484 Mark Someville and Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite – – 22 pts

8th 1518 Ben Williamson and George Ripon – – 26 pts

9th 1155 Alistair Norris and Alex LLSC – – 30 pts

10th 1455 Garry Knott and Joel Wakefield Ogston – – 34 pts

11th 1396 Mark Dingsdale and Ness Evans LLSC – – 36 pts

12th 1363 Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan Moore Notts County SC – – 39 pts

13th 1508 Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop LLSC – – 48 pts

14th 1461 Charlie Exley and Caroline Exley LLSC – – 50 pts

15th 1191 Louise Mckeand and Gary/Ian Richie LLSC – – 50 pts

16th 1306 Caroline Exley and Anna Walsh LLSC – – 56 pts

17th 854 Geoff Edwards and Fireman Sam Budworth – – 59 pts

18th 1345 Adam Catlow and Martyn Catlow LLSC – – 60 pts

19th 1318 Mark Atherton and Sean Ratcliffe LLSC – – 60 pts

20th 543 Ian Webber-Rostron and Luke Harrison Delph – – 63 pts

21st 1283 Richard Wharram and John Willars Welton – – 67 pts

22nd 1298 David Gray and Alison Gray LLSC – – 78 pts