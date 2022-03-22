Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller – Win for Croft and Henderson

Caroline Croft and Rob Henderson won the Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller event at Wembley SC.

Croft and Henderson from Lymington Town SC, won the opening race ahead of Simon Potts and Sam Mottishead, then took second behind Arthur Henderson and Livvy Bell in the next, which proved to be all the racing that was possible as the wind decided to turn off.

The majority of the fleet took the hint and headed back ashore to the agreement of the race committee, and Croft and Henderson (1, 2) were overall winners topping the leaderboard with 3 points.

In second place were Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson (3, 3) from Itchenor SC with 6 points and in third place Simon Potts and Sam Mottishead (2, 5) of Burgfield SC with 7 points.

Fourth place went to Arthur Henderson and Livvy Bell with 9 points, while in fifth place Alexander Warren and Jonty Freeman headed a four boat group on 13 points.

The shortened series with no discard, resulted in Stephen Leney and Gillian Leney, Colin Brockbank and Vana Vlastaki Wembley, and Chris Gould and Rob Allen all tied on 13 points.

Next up the Craftinsure Silver Tiller heads to Blithfield SC on Sunday 27 March.

For the full list of events in 2022 visit https://www.merlinrocket.co.uk/index.asp?pg=fixtures

Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller – Final after 3 races

1st 3803 Caroline Croft and Rob Henderson Lymington Town SC 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 3807 Tim Saxton and Mary Henderson Itchenor SC 3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd 3802 Simon Potts and Sam Mottishead Burgfield SC 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th 3652 Arthur Henderson and Livvy Bell Salcombe YC 8 1 – – 9 pts

5th 3696 Alexander Warren and Jonty Freeman Shoreham SC 9 4 – – 13 pts

6th 3716 Stephen Leney and Gillian Leney Blithfield SC 5 8 – – 13 pts

7th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Vana Vlastaki Wembley 7 6 – – 13 pts

8th 3812 Chris Gould and Rob Allen Salcombe YC 6 7 – – 13 pts

9th 3799 Paul Rayson and Chris Hill Fishers Green SC 4 11 – – 15 pts

10th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason Blithfield SC 11 9 – – 20 pts

11th 3575 Harry Steward and Annabel Steward Fishers Green SC 12 10 – – 22 pts

12th 3715 Richard Cooke and Arabella Suchy Wembley 10 17 – – 27 pts

13th 3749 Colin Anderson and Richard Adams Blithfield SC 14 14 – – 28 pts

14th 3770 Jon Steward and Russel Hall Fishers Green SC 17 12 – – 29 pts

15th 3772 Dan Heaton and Tom Gurney Mountbatten SC 13 16 – – 29 pts

16th 3582 Richard Eastmond and Luke Moore Wembley SC 19 13 – – 32 pts

17th 3745 Paul Dean and Francesca Dean Wembley 18 15 – – 33 pts

18th 3635 Julian Bradley and Helen Cafferata Wembley 15 19 – – 34 pts

19th 3637 Maurice Cleal and Suzie Brough Wembley SC 16 18 – – 34 pts

20th 3561 Joe Shaw and Patricia Hickey Wembley 21 20 – – 41 pts

21st 3535 Joh Donaghue and John Sankey Llandegfedd SC 20 21 – – 41 pts

22nd 3466 Fred Pargeter and Marco Cordeiro Wembley 22 22 – – 44 pts

23rd 3717 John Green and Ricky Bindi Wembley 23 23 – – 46 pts

