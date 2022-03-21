60th Hamble Warming Pan – Final Results

The winner of the 60th Hamble Warming Pan was Ella Ashworth, winning the three races completed.

In second place was Richard Hudson (5, 5, 4) and in third place Coriolan Rousselle (7, 3, 5).

The results sheets do no show much information so the class of boat and names of any crews involved is not known.

Of the 26 entered boats for the Warming Pan, fifteen went outside the river and completed three races in quick succession.

While inside the river the eleven Foxers had combined their 2021 Winter Championships with the Warming Pan, James Ross winning the six races with one discard.

Warming Pan – Final after 3 races (provisional)



1st GBR3556 Ella Ashworth 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 5554 Richard Hudson 5 5 4 – – 14 pts

3rd 6038 Coriolan Rousselle 7 3 5 – – 15 pts

4th 22901 Paul Young 3 6 6 – – 15 pts

5th 2543 Robin Russell 6 7 3 – – 16 pts

6th 5704 Henry Camm 2 2 18/DNC – – 22 pts

7th 132323 Robert Gorrod 4 17/RET 2 – – 23 pts

8th 8 Tim Carver 8 10 10 – – 28 pts

9th 6017 Simon Dewsbury 17/RET 4 8 – – 29 pts

10th 568 Rob Jones 11 9 9 – – 29 pts

11th GBR61 John Heyes 9 11 11 – – 31 pts

12th 197759 Geoffrey Mead 18/DNC 8 7 – – 33 pts

13th GBR634 Roger Cerrato 10 12 13 – – 35 pts

14th 1422 Bruce Mills 13 13 12 – – 38 pts

15th 1489 David Swift 12 14 18/DNC – – 44 pts