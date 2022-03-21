American Waszp Championship – Britain’s Ross Banham finishes fourth

JP Lattanzi of the USA is the 2022 American Waszp Champion, finishing two points clear of Nick Zeltner of Switzerland.

Lattanzi finished the 11 race series, held in the run-up to the SailGP in San Francisco, with 23 points, in second was Zeltner with 25 points and Jaime Framis of Spain completed the podium places on 27 points.

Britain’s Ross Banham was fourth with 43 points, Reed Baldridge of the USA fifth with 52 points and Gavin Ball USA sixth on 58 points in a 30 strong fleet.

SailGP’s eight-nation F50 fleet will race for the Grand Final $1 million top prize at the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix on March 26 and 27 in San Francisco.

2022 American Waszp Championship – Final leaders after 11 races (30 entries)

1st USA 2897 JP Lattanzi – – 23 pts

2nd SUI 5 Nick Zeltner – – 25 pts

3rd ESP 72 Jaime Framis Harguindey – – 27 pts

4th GBR 2 Ross Banham – – 43 pts

5th USA 2711 Reed Baldridge – – 52 pts

6th USA 2718 Gavin Ball – – 58 pts

7th CAN 73 Galen Richardson – – 59 pts

8th SUI 4 Linus Rindsfoser – – 60 pts

9th USA 6 Zach Severson – – 64 pts

10th USA 2715 Ben Rosenberg – – 65 pts

11th USA 3082 Austin Powers – – 81 pts

12th USA 2723 Sam Blouin – – 88 pts

13th USA 2887 David Myers loring – – 108 pts

14th USA 3090 Hoel Menard – – 117 pts

15th USA 2713 Michael Pacholski – – 131 pts

Full results available here . . .