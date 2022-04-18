Waszp European Games – Victory for Francesco Bertone

The Waszp European Games came to an end on the Mar Menor, Spain, with victory for Francesco Bertone of Italy.

Francesco Bertone finished with 35 points, just one point ahead of Britain’s Ross Banham, with the Swiss Jann Schuepbach completing the podium places with 38 points.

Mathilde Robertstad of Norway in 14th place was first female and top placed junior ahead of Ewan Wilson of Britain in 17th place overall.

This event set the scene perfectly for the International Games on Lake Garda 9 to 16 of July.

Waszp European Games – Final Leaders after 11 races (45 entries)

1st ITA 2671 Francesco BERTONE – – 35 pts

2nd GBR 3168 Ross BANHAM – – 36 pts

3rd SUI 3062 Jann SCHUEPBACH – – 38 pts

4th SUI 3053 Nick ZELTNER – – 44 pts

5th GER 3020 Paul FARIEN – – 48 pts

6th ESP 2801 Jaime FRAMIS – – 56 pts

7th GBR 3172 Matt BECK – – 61 pts

8th IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN – – 61 pts

9th ITA 3204 Emanuele SAVOINI – – 67 pts

10th ITA 3203 Enzio SAVOINI – – 76 pts

11th FRA 2261 Gruet HIPPOLYTE – – 93 pts

12th SUI 3063 Linus RINDSFŸSER – – 98 pts

13th GER 2842 Leo MAECHLER – – 103 pts

14th NOR 2599 Mathilde ROBERTSTAD – – 124 pts

15th NED 2869 Eliott SAVELON – – 130 pts

16th FRA 2527 Nathan SASSY – – 135 pts

17th GBR 2524 Ewan WILSON – – 148 pts

18th DEN 2814 Magnus OVERBECK – – 168 pts

19th NOR 2321 Mikal BRUN TVEITA – – 169 pts

20th NOR 2592 Jacob WAERSTEN – – 174 pts

Full results available here . . .