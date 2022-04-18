Waszp European Games – Victory for Francesco Bertone

The Waszp European Games came to an end on the Mar Menor, Spain, with victory for Francesco Bertone of Italy.
Francesco Bertone finished with 35 points, just one point ahead of Britain’s Ross Banham, with the Swiss Jann Schuepbach completing the podium places with 38 points.
Mathilde Robertstad of Norway in 14th place was first female and top placed junior ahead of Ewan Wilson of Britain in 17th place overall.
This event set the scene perfectly for the International Games on Lake Garda 9 to 16 of July.
Waszp European Games – Final Leaders after 11 races (45 entries)
1st ITA 2671 Francesco BERTONE – – 35 pts
2nd GBR 3168 Ross BANHAM – – 36 pts
3rd SUI 3062 Jann SCHUEPBACH – – 38 pts
4th SUI 3053 Nick ZELTNER – – 44 pts
5th GER 3020 Paul FARIEN – – 48 pts
6th ESP 2801 Jaime FRAMIS – – 56 pts
7th GBR 3172 Matt BECK – – 61 pts
8th IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN – – 61 pts
9th ITA 3204 Emanuele SAVOINI – – 67 pts
10th ITA 3203 Enzio SAVOINI – – 76 pts
11th FRA 2261 Gruet HIPPOLYTE – – 93 pts
12th SUI 3063 Linus RINDSFŸSER – – 98 pts
13th GER 2842 Leo MAECHLER – – 103 pts
14th NOR 2599 Mathilde ROBERTSTAD – – 124 pts
15th NED 2869 Eliott SAVELON – – 130 pts
16th FRA 2527 Nathan SASSY – – 135 pts
17th GBR 2524 Ewan WILSON – – 148 pts
18th DEN 2814 Magnus OVERBECK – – 168 pts
19th NOR 2321 Mikal BRUN TVEITA – – 169 pts
20th NOR 2592 Jacob WAERSTEN – – 174 pts