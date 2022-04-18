Farley leads U19s after day 3 of ILCA European Championship

Day 3 and halfway point in the ILCA U21 European Championships on Lac d’Hourtin, France.

Leading the men are Michael Compton of Australia and Paul Hameetrman of Holland with 24 points

Leading the women is Claudia Adan of Spain with 22 points.

Arthur Farley is best placed British entry and leading U19 competitor in 13th overall, Drew Barnes is in 15th place.

Some very tight scoring in the men’s ILCA 7 event with Michael Compton and Paul Hameetrman tied on 24 points after six races, with one discard.

In third place with 28 points are Theo Peyre FRA and Stefan Elliott AUS, with Gonzalo Suarez ESP in fifth with 31 points, and then Thomas Flachon FRA and Johan Schubert DEN on 34 points.

In the women’s ILCA 6 event, Claudia Adan leads with 22 points after six races, with one discard.

Evangelia Karageorgou of Greece, who took bronze at the recent Trofeo Sofia regatta, is second with 34 points and in third place is Shai Kakon ISR with 38 points.

Charlotte Videlo GBR is in 48th.



ILCA7 U21 Europeans – Men – leaders after 6 races (110 entries)

1st AUS Michael COMPTON 16 2 2 1 -31 3 – – 24 pts

2nd NED Paul HAMEETEMAN 2 2 -22 15 3 2 – – 24 pts

3rd FRA Theo PEYRE 1 12 5 4 -16 6 – – 28 pts

4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -25 4 1 6 9 8 – – 28 pts

5th ESP Gonzalo SUAREZ 20 1 -39 3 2 5 – – 31 pts

6th FRA Thomas FLACHON 5 9 6 13 -37 1 – – 34 pts

7th DEN Johan SCHUBERT 4 -32 11 5 10 4 – – 34 pts

8th ITA Cesare BARABINO -17 5 11 11 3 10 – – 40 pts

9th ESP Ricard CASTELLVI 19 3 5 -56 11 3 – – 41 pts

10th PER Stefano VIALE 2 -27 15 7 6 12 – – 42 pts

11th ESP Marcos ALTARRIBA 6 9 16 11 2 -24 – – 44 pts

12th NED Willem WIERSEMA 23 -28 9 3 4 15 – – 54 pts

13th GBR Arthur FARLEY U19 -18 5 14 12 8 17 – – 56 pts

14th FRA Paul VERON 4 8 19 -21 20 6 – – 57 pts

15th GBR Drew BARNES 3 18 3 28 6 -33 – – 58 pts

ILCA6 U21 Europeans – Women – leaders after 6 races (61 entries)

1st ESP Claudia ADAN 5 6 6 1 4 -34 – – 22 pts

2nd GRE Evangelia KARAGEORGOU -13 8 10 6 5 5 – – 34 pts

3rd ISR Shai KAKON 3 13 -23 3 12 7 – – 38 pts

4th CYP Marilena MAKRI 1 19 16 -20 8 3 – – 47 pts

5th POL Julia ROGALSKA -54 9 2 28 1 9 – – 49 pts

6th ESP Claudia SOBRAL 19 12 1 10 -29 11 – – 53 pts

7th ITA Maria CICCHINE 14 -20 8 13 7 20 – – 62 pts

8th ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ 11 -38 5 2 18 27 – – 63 pts

9th ESP Lara HIMMES 12 28 4 5 16 -38 – – 65 pts

10th NED Annemijn ALGRA -28 16 19 7 6 21 – – 69 pts

11th FRA Mailys RADULIC 27 17 3 -33 14 10 – – 71 pts

12th CRO Ursula BALAS -35 1 25 9 28 13 – – 76 pts

13th ESP Miriam SITGES 26 15 -33 8 9 19 – – 77 pts

14th GER Elisa HARTENBERGER 6 21 26 26 -36 1 – – 80 pts

15th NED Marissa IJBEN 15 11 22 17 15 -54 – – 80 pts

