Farley leads U19s after day 3 of ILCA European Championship

Day 3 and halfway point in the ILCA U21 European Championships on Lac d’Hourtin, France.
- Leading the men are Michael Compton of Australia and Paul Hameetrman of Holland with 24 points
- Leading the women is Claudia Adan of Spain with 22 points.
Arthur Farley is best placed British entry and leading U19 competitor in 13th overall, Drew Barnes is in 15th place.
Some very tight scoring in the men’s ILCA 7 event with Michael Compton and Paul Hameetrman tied on 24 points after six races, with one discard.
In third place with 28 points are Theo Peyre FRA and Stefan Elliott AUS, with Gonzalo Suarez ESP in fifth with 31 points, and then Thomas Flachon FRA and Johan Schubert DEN on 34 points.
In the women’s ILCA 6 event, Claudia Adan leads with 22 points after six races, with one discard.
Evangelia Karageorgou of Greece, who took bronze at the recent Trofeo Sofia regatta, is second with 34 points and in third place is Shai Kakon ISR with 38 points.
Charlotte Videlo GBR is in 48th.
ILCA7 U21 Europeans – Men – leaders after 6 races (110 entries)
1st AUS Michael COMPTON 16 2 2 1 -31 3 – – 24 pts
2nd NED Paul HAMEETEMAN 2 2 -22 15 3 2 – – 24 pts
3rd FRA Theo PEYRE 1 12 5 4 -16 6 – – 28 pts
4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -25 4 1 6 9 8 – – 28 pts
5th ESP Gonzalo SUAREZ 20 1 -39 3 2 5 – – 31 pts
6th FRA Thomas FLACHON 5 9 6 13 -37 1 – – 34 pts
7th DEN Johan SCHUBERT 4 -32 11 5 10 4 – – 34 pts
8th ITA Cesare BARABINO -17 5 11 11 3 10 – – 40 pts
9th ESP Ricard CASTELLVI 19 3 5 -56 11 3 – – 41 pts
10th PER Stefano VIALE 2 -27 15 7 6 12 – – 42 pts
11th ESP Marcos ALTARRIBA 6 9 16 11 2 -24 – – 44 pts
12th NED Willem WIERSEMA 23 -28 9 3 4 15 – – 54 pts
13th GBR Arthur FARLEY U19 -18 5 14 12 8 17 – – 56 pts
14th FRA Paul VERON 4 8 19 -21 20 6 – – 57 pts
15th GBR Drew BARNES 3 18 3 28 6 -33 – – 58 pts
Full results available here . . .
ILCA6 U21 Europeans – Women – leaders after 6 races (61 entries)
1st ESP Claudia ADAN 5 6 6 1 4 -34 – – 22 pts
2nd GRE Evangelia KARAGEORGOU -13 8 10 6 5 5 – – 34 pts
3rd ISR Shai KAKON 3 13 -23 3 12 7 – – 38 pts
4th CYP Marilena MAKRI 1 19 16 -20 8 3 – – 47 pts
5th POL Julia ROGALSKA -54 9 2 28 1 9 – – 49 pts
6th ESP Claudia SOBRAL 19 12 1 10 -29 11 – – 53 pts
7th ITA Maria CICCHINE 14 -20 8 13 7 20 – – 62 pts
8th ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ 11 -38 5 2 18 27 – – 63 pts
9th ESP Lara HIMMES 12 28 4 5 16 -38 – – 65 pts
10th NED Annemijn ALGRA -28 16 19 7 6 21 – – 69 pts
11th FRA Mailys RADULIC 27 17 3 -33 14 10 – – 71 pts
12th CRO Ursula BALAS -35 1 25 9 28 13 – – 76 pts
13th ESP Miriam SITGES 26 15 -33 8 9 19 – – 77 pts
14th GER Elisa HARTENBERGER 6 21 26 26 -36 1 – – 80 pts
15th NED Marissa IJBEN 15 11 22 17 15 -54 – – 80 pts