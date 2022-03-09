Shackleton’s lost ship is found in Antarctic after 107 years

Scientists have found and filmed one of the greatest ever undiscovered shipwrecks 107 years after it sank.

The BBC reported that the Endurance, the lost vessel of Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, was found at the weekend at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

The ship was crushed by sea-ice and sank in 1915, forcing Shackleton and his men to make an astonishing escape on foot and in small boats.

Video of the remains show Endurance to be in remarkable condition.

Even though it has been sitting in 3km (10,000ft) of water for over a century, it looks just like it did on the November day it went down.

Its timbers, although disrupted, are still very much together, and the name – Endurance – is clearly visible on the stern.

