Nations look to protect Shackleton ship from damage

BBC News reported that a 500m perimeter is being implemented to aid the protection of Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance.

The ship famously lost in the Antarctic was finally identified on the Weddell Sea floor in March, 107 years after its sinking.

The wreck, which lies in 3,000m of ice-covered water, has been declared a Historic Site and Monument by the Member states of the Antarctic Treaty and has a 500m protection zone around it.

The worry is that the brutal ice conditions that persist in the Weddell Sea and prevent access to the wreck could be reduced by climate change.

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change on sea-ice cover will make the Endurance wreck more accessible in the future, and 2022 was the lowest recorded minimum in the Weddell Sea.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust expects to have a management plan ready for consideration by Antarctic Treaty members at a meeting next year.

