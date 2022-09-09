Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Today (Friday 9 Sept) in Portsmouth there will be a 117 gun salute for her Majesty starting at 1.00 pm.

21 guns for the Sovereign and one for each year of the Queen’s life.

The first announcement came from Buckingham Palace at 6:30 p.m. UK time simply read:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, who succeeds her as monarch and will take the name King Charles III, released a statement 30 minutes later.

He wrote: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.”

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

