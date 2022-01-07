American Magic will compete in the 37th America’s Cup

American Magic has confirmed that it intends to compete in the 37th America’s Cup (AC37) and will represent the New York Yacht Club (NYYC).

The team and the Club await the announcement of the venue and race schedule for AC37, the details for the America’s Cup World Series, and the plan for the youth and women’s events.

The venue announcement is expected on March 31, 2022.

American Magic is well prepared to compete in AC37 as they build on the foundation and experience from their AC36 campaign.

The team has been busy in its preparation, assembling an elite team and committed to further developing talent across all areas of sailing and business operations

“As the longest-standing trustee of the America’s Cup and as our valued partner during the 36th America’s Cup, we are pleased to represent the NYYC once again in our quest to bring back the Cup to its original champion,” commented Doug DeVos, Principal of American Magic.

“We enjoyed a successful relationship during AC36 and coming out of that competition, we reflected, assessed options, and determined that American Magic’s vision to be an ongoing competitor in the America’s Cup would benefit from partnering with the NYYC.”

“We intend to compete in AC37 and are hungry and highly motivated to be the most innovative team on and off the water,” remarked Hap Fauth, Principal for American Magic. “We are proud of how our team rebounded during AC36, but we have unfinished business and are committed to investing in technology, design, innovation, and talent so we are best positioned to bring the America’s Cup home!”

“The America’s Cup remains the highest peak in sailing and one of the most difficult challenges in the world of sport,” remarked Paul M. Zabetakis, M.D., Commodore of the New York Yacht Club.

“The lessons learned during our previous campaign, combined with American Magic’s physical and intellectual assets and a commitment to multiple cycles, will ensure we come into this challenge with a strong chance to claim sailing’s ultimate prize.”

American Magic campaigned their AC75 yacht PATRIOT in the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

For AC37 they will join the Challenger of Record, INEOS Team Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing and Patrizio Bertelli’s Luna Rossa team.

On acceptance of their entry by the New Zealand defender ETNZ, American Magic is liable for payment of USD$1 million.

