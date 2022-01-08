Caffari and Robertson go Double Handed for the 2022 Offshore Season

Two of Britain’s most decorated female sailors are teaming up for the upcoming 2022 Double Handed Offshore Season.

Dee Caffari and Shirley Robertson will be sailing together throughout 2022 in the UK Double Handed Offshore Series, racing a new Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300, the boat both sailors raced throughout last season’s offshore series.

The pair will be racing in seven offshore races culminating in the gruelling 1,805nm Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race.

The 3300 is one of the go to race yachts of the growing double handed scene, and will be provided by Nigel De Q Colley’s Sea Ventures UK.

