Goodison tipped to drive US America’s Cup boat

Rumours swirl that British Olympic Gold medalist, Paul Goodison will be will be named as skipper/helmsman of American Magic when they announce their entry for the next America’s Cup.

New Zealand sailing journalist, Richard Gladwell, posted that the on-off-on entry of the American Magic team, who spectacularly crashed-out in the previous AC36 Prada Cup, is expected to be announced by the New York Yacht Club.

While the American Magic team entry was widely expected, the naming of Goodison as skipper/helmsman would be a major surprise.

Goodison was mainsail trimmer on board the previous American challenger, Patriot, and has recently been stand-in helm for Ben Ainslie on the British SailGP F50 multihull.

In the 36th America’s Cup 2021 event Kiwi Dean Barker was helm with American skipper Terry Hutchinson.

Despite the new nationality rules for the next America’s Cup, the British born Goodison apparently qualifies to sail for the American team because of his participation with them in AC36.

No comment has been posted to date by either American Magic, the NYYC or Paul Goodison.

