America’s Cup – Another Time

The Herreshoff Marine Museum in Bristol, Rhode Island, USA, recently posted a number of prints from photo albums of the Herreshoff family.



The albums were assembled and captioned by Agnes Herreshoff (1884-1965), the eldest and only daughter of the prolific America’s Cup yacht designer and builder Nathanael Greene Herreshoff (1848-1938).

Agnes was an avid and prolific photographer, capturing many fantastic images from winters past and America’s Cup history.

Ice boating, ice skating, sledding, skiing and skate-sailing all figure prominently in the winter photos of the Herreshoff children’s winter activities as documented by Agnes.

The collection includes a mix of conventional photographic prints and cyanotypes of landscapes, vessels, and people with America’s Cup contenders next to portraits of family pets and interior shots of the family home, Love Rocks.

In 1878, John Brown Herreshoff, a blind boatbuilder from Bristol, Rhode Island, who had been in business since 1863, went into partnership with his younger brother, Nathanael Greene Herreshoff, a naval architect and steam engineer.

The name of their new firm was the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company.

Nat Herreshoff went on to design and build five America’s Cup contenders between 1893 and 1920. All won the Cup series against their British challengers.

Herreshoff was also the helmsman of Vigilant.

Nathanael Herreshoff America’s Cup Defenders:

Vigilant, 1893

Defender, 1895

Columbia, 1899 & 1901

Reliance, 1903

Resolute, 1920

The Herreshoff Marine Museum is currently closed for the winter, opening for the upcoming season on 1 March 2022.

