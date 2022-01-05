World Sailing is Recruiting, but you have to be quick

World Sailing, the world governing body for the sport of sailing, is currently recruiting for the following positions:

Social Media Digital Communications Manager

Graphics Designer

Technical – Olympic Equipment Manager

Technical Specialist

World Sailing Classes Executive

Partnership Manager

All positions are based at World Sailing headquarters in London, UK.

Closing date for all vacancies is 8 January 2022.

Main role responsibilities:

Social Media Digital Communications Manager

This is a role that will require a detailed and proven skill set in sports related social media management. It also has a broader comms function to support the general comms content production, management, and distribution, as directed by the Director of Communications & Digital.

Technical – Olympic Equipment Manager

The Olympic Equipment Manager is responsible for the application of quality standards, regulations and procedures which ensure the integrity of our sport at the Olympic level, specially focused on servicing Olympic classes and auditing their manufacturers.

Graphics Designer

This is a role that will require a broad skill set in design across varied formats, as well as great communication skills. A big part of this role will be about maintaining consistency and quality across all communications and marketing requirements.

Technical Specialist

The Technical Specialist is responsible for the application of quality standards, regulations and procedures which ensure the integrity of our sport, specially focused on servicing World Sailing classes and their manufacturers.

World Sailing Classes Executive

The WS Classes Executive is responsible for managing the administrative and technical services to the 120 World Sailing Class Associations and their manufacturers, specially focused on servicing classes and maintaining World Sailing’s databases and reporting systems.

Partnerships Manager

This is a role that will require a broad skill set in all aspects of partnership and programme management. World Sailing currently has three Tier 1 global partners, and three Tier 2 global partners, with differing requirements for servicing and activation throughout an extensive annual programme of activity.

Full details available here . . .