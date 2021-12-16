SailGP teams hit Sydney Harbour

The seventh and penultimate event of the SailGP 2021/22 championship calendar returns to Sydney Harbour, December 17-18, for the Australia Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG.

Following events in 2019 and 2020, the eight F50 catamaran teams took to the waters of Sydney Harbour on Thursday in a practice session under clear blue skies and blazing sunlight.

Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain SailGP Team, with 40 points, trail the three leading teams by four points.

The last time SailGP was on Sydney Harbour in 2020 Ainslie’s team claimed victory . . . he needs a similar result this time around if he is to claim a place on the Grand Final podium in San Francisco and win the $1 million prize.

Tom Slingsby and the Australia SailGP team have a one point advantage at the top of the Overall leaderboard for their home-town event.

Jimmy Spithill’s United States Team and the Japan Team with Nathan Outteridge at the helm, are tied on 44 points in second and third places.

Racing takes place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December and will comprise two days of racing, with five fleet races followed by a podium race with the top three boats in the ultimate showdown to decide the winner on Saturday.

You can watch it in the UK on You Tube starting from 04:30 hours Friday morning, 17 Dec.

SailGP 2021/22 Season Championship leaderboard (after 6 events):

1st Australia // 45 pts

2nd United States // 44 pts

3rd Japan // 44 pts

4th Great Britain // 40 pts

5th New Zealand // 36 pts

6th Spain // 35 pts

7th Denmark // 33 pts

8th France // 31 pts

Related Post:

2021 Spain SailGP – Day 2 Live – British Team wipe-out

SailGP up the Ante – 10 Teams and a 10 Venue Circuit