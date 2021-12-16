Ainslie needs top result at Australia Sail Grand Prix

Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team return to the venue where they won their first ever SailGP event so emphatically in early 2020.

The team know that a good result in Sydney is required to remain in contention for qualification for that final Championship race.

The Great Britain SailGP Team currently sits in fourth place overall, four points from third and five points behind the leaders, Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team.

The Brits will welcome back Nick Hutton to the team in the Trimmer Grinder role, while Hannah Diamond also re-joins as Strategist.

Hannah comes onboard with the team for her third event of the season as part of the team’s rotation policy which gives as many elite female athletes as possible the opportunity to train and gain valuable experience onboard the F50 catamaran.

It will be Hannah’s first chance to race onboard the F50.

The Australia Sail Grand Prix is live on UK Sky Sports from 5:00AM GMT on Friday 17 December and Saturday 18 December.

And is also free to view on SailGP’s YouTube channel.

The Great Britain SailGP Squad for Australia:

Ben Ainslie, Driver

Iain Jensen, Wing Trimmer

Luke Parkinson, Flight Controller

Hannah Diamond, Strategist

Nick Hutton, Grinder Trimmer

Matt Gotrel, Grinder

Neil Hunter Grinder

SailGP 2021/22 Season Championship leaderboard (after 6 events):

1st Australia // 45 pts

2nd United States // 44 pts

3rd Japan // 44 pts

4th Great Britain // 40 pts

5th New Zealand // 36 pts

6th Spain // 35 pts

7th Denmark // 33 pts

8th France // 31 pts

