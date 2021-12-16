Youth Sailing Worlds – Britain’s Mueller and Brellisford regain lead in 29er

Day 4 and the penultimate day results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.
Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford have taken back the lead of the women’s 29er event, where they now have a five point lead over Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher of the USA.
Another GBR competitor holding a podium place is Boris Shaw, second in the men’s Techno 293+ event, where he is nine points off the leader Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy, and ten points ahead of third placed Ozan Turker of Turkey.
In the women’s Techno 293+ Lucy Kenyon of Britain hold sfourth place, just five points of the podium places as we go int the final day.
29er Female – after 12 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 1 5 1 – – 27 pts
2nd USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher 3 4 -6 – – 32 pts
3rd SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 5 -13 3 – – 46 pts
4th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg -19 1 -11 – – 52 pts
5th NOR Diane Ninauve/Jutulstad and Cornelia Fure 2 9 10 – – 57 pts
6th ESP Martina Lodos Falcon and Martina Diaz Salguero 4 11 2 – – 59 pts
29er Male – after 12 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux -11 -11 1 – – 39 pts
2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany Simon Codoñer Alemany 8 1 -12 – – 49 pts
3rd USA Ian Nyenhuis Noah Nyenhuis 5 10 6 – – 51 pts
4th FIN Simon Karlemo Lasse Lindell 9 2 11 – – 72 pts
5th ARG Maximo Videla Tadeo Funes de Rioja -17 12 8 – – 72 pts
6th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj Carl Emil Sloth 3 7 14 – – 73 pts
GBR:
15th GBR Leo Wilkinson Sam Jones 12 15 17 – – 112 pts
420 Female – after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora -4 1 – – 13 pts
2nd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 4 – – 22 pts
3rd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 6 9 – – 28 pts
4th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 6 – – 31 pts
5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 7 3 – – 31 pts
6th CRO Noela Petesic and Petra Gambiraza 9 2 – – 50 pts
GBR:
17th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 13 10 – – 101 pts
420 Male/Mixed – after 8 races, 1 discard (22 entries)
1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 7 4 – – 31 pts
2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 9 3 – – 34 pts
3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 10 2 – – 36 pts
4th JPN Kaito Ikeda and Shun Shigematsu 3 5 – – 44 pts
5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard -16 11 – – 49 pts
6th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 13 12 – – 50 pts
GBR:
16th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin -18 14.0 – – 80 pts
Formula Kite Female – after 16 races, 2 discard (10 entries)
1st ISR Gal Zukerman 1 1 1 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 -3 2 2 2 – – 26 pts
3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié 3 2 3 3 4 – – 37 pts
4th TUR Derin Atakan -6 4 5 4 3 – – 49 pts
5th ITA Irene Tari 4 5 4 5 5 – – 58 pts
6th GBR Ella Geiger 5 6 6 6 6 – – 72 pts
Formula Kite Male – after 16 races, 2 discard (16 entries)
1st SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 1 1 – – 14 pts
2nd ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi -17 2 2 2 -4 – – 25 pts
3rd RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov 2 -17 3 3 2 – – 30 pts
4th POL 21 Jakub Jurkowski 3 4 5 -7 3 – – 50 pts
5th GER 23 Jan Voster 4 3 4 5 8 – – 73 pts
6th NED 12 Jis Ton Peet van Hees 6 5 6 4 6 – – 73 pts
GBR:
12th GBR 24 Adam Farrington 10 10 11 10 10 – – 123 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 8 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st PER Florencia Chiarella 4 3 – – 50 pts
2nd SUI Anja von Allmen 5 1 – – 65 pts
3rd TUR Zulal Alev Erkan 12 15 – – 71 pts
4th ITA Sara Savelli 9 2 – – 80 pts
5th IRL Eve McMahon 3 6 – – 82 pts
6th FRA Théa Lubac 24 11 – – 87 pts
GBR:
21st GBR Coco Barrett 18 10 – – 122 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 8 races, 1 discard (50 entries)
1st POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 4 6 – – 26 pts
2nd BER Sebastian Kempe -51 1 – – 33 pts
3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski 11 -30 – – 37 pts
4th SLO Luka Zabukovec 2 15 – – 39 pts
5th TUR Umut Eyriparmak -51 3 – – 56 pts
6th UKR Oskar Madonich 14 -31 – – 62 pts
GBR:
39th GBR Sam Dickinson 24 -51 – – 231 pts
Nacra15 Mixed – after 11 races, 1 discard (11 entries)
1st USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge 1 3 2 – – 20 pts
2nd FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 4 1 4 – – 21 pts
3rd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 3 5 5 – – 30 pts
4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 4 -6 – – 30 pts
5th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs -10 2 1 – – 31 pts
6th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 7 -8 3 – – 37 pts
GBR: pts
10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger 9 7 10 – – 81 pts
Techno 293+ Female – after 12 races, 1 discard (17 entries)
1st FRA Manon Pianazza 1 1 1 – – 10 pts
2nd CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 5 2 6 – – 31 pts
3rd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos 3 4 3 – – 34 pts
4th GBR Lucy Kenyon -6 3 5 – – 39 pts
5th ITA Anita Soncini -10 5 4 – – 45 pts
6th RUS Daria Bannaya 8 6 7 – – 60 pts
Techno 293+ Male – after 12 races, 1 discard (18 entries
1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni 1 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Boris Shaw 2 2 -4 – – 20 pts
3rd TUR Ozan Turker 3 4 1 – – 30 pts
4th FRA Jules Chantrel 5 5 5 – – 44 pts
5th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 4 8 3 – – 46 pts
6th GRE Meletios Kalpogiannakis 7 6 7 – – 64 pts