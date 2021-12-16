Youth Sailing Worlds – Britain’s Mueller and Brellisford regain lead in 29er

Day 4 and the penultimate day results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford have taken back the lead of the women’s 29er event, where they now have a five point lead over Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher of the USA.

Another GBR competitor holding a podium place is Boris Shaw, second in the men’s Techno 293+ event, where he is nine points off the leader Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy, and ten points ahead of third placed Ozan Turker of Turkey.

In the women’s Techno 293+ Lucy Kenyon of Britain hold sfourth place, just five points of the podium places as we go int the final day.

29er Female – after 12 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford 1 5 1 – – 27 pts

2nd USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher 3 4 -6 – – 32 pts

3rd SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 5 -13 3 – – 46 pts

4th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg -19 1 -11 – – 52 pts

5th NOR Diane Ninauve/Jutulstad and Cornelia Fure 2 9 10 – – 57 pts

6th ESP Martina Lodos Falcon and Martina Diaz Salguero 4 11 2 – – 59 pts

29er Male – after 12 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux -11 -11 1 – – 39 pts

2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany Simon Codoñer Alemany 8 1 -12 – – 49 pts

3rd USA Ian Nyenhuis Noah Nyenhuis 5 10 6 – – 51 pts

4th FIN Simon Karlemo Lasse Lindell 9 2 11 – – 72 pts

5th ARG Maximo Videla Tadeo Funes de Rioja -17 12 8 – – 72 pts

6th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj Carl Emil Sloth 3 7 14 – – 73 pts

GBR:

15th GBR Leo Wilkinson Sam Jones 12 15 17 – – 112 pts

420 Female – after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora -4 1 – – 13 pts

2nd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 4 – – 22 pts

3rd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 6 9 – – 28 pts

4th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 6 – – 31 pts

5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 7 3 – – 31 pts

6th CRO Noela Petesic and Petra Gambiraza 9 2 – – 50 pts

GBR:

17th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 13 10 – – 101 pts

420 Male/Mixed – after 8 races, 1 discard (22 entries)

1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 7 4 – – 31 pts

2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 9 3 – – 34 pts

3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 10 2 – – 36 pts

4th JPN Kaito Ikeda and Shun Shigematsu 3 5 – – 44 pts

5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard -16 11 – – 49 pts

6th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 13 12 – – 50 pts

GBR:

16th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin -18 14.0 – – 80 pts

Formula Kite Female – after 16 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

1st ISR Gal Zukerman 1 1 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 -3 2 2 2 – – 26 pts

3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié 3 2 3 3 4 – – 37 pts

4th TUR Derin Atakan -6 4 5 4 3 – – 49 pts

5th ITA Irene Tari 4 5 4 5 5 – – 58 pts

6th GBR Ella Geiger 5 6 6 6 6 – – 72 pts

Formula Kite Male – after 16 races, 2 discard (16 entries)

1st SGP 20 Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd ITA 4 Riccardo Pianosi -17 2 2 2 -4 – – 25 pts

3rd RUS 17 Mikhail Novikov 2 -17 3 3 2 – – 30 pts

4th POL 21 Jakub Jurkowski 3 4 5 -7 3 – – 50 pts

5th GER 23 Jan Voster 4 3 4 5 8 – – 73 pts

6th NED 12 Jis Ton Peet van Hees 6 5 6 4 6 – – 73 pts

GBR:

12th GBR 24 Adam Farrington 10 10 11 10 10 – – 123 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 8 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st PER Florencia Chiarella 4 3 – – 50 pts

2nd SUI Anja von Allmen 5 1 – – 65 pts

3rd TUR Zulal Alev Erkan 12 15 – – 71 pts

4th ITA Sara Savelli 9 2 – – 80 pts

5th IRL Eve McMahon 3 6 – – 82 pts

6th FRA Théa Lubac 24 11 – – 87 pts

GBR:

21st GBR Coco Barrett 18 10 – – 122 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 8 races, 1 discard (50 entries)

1st POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 4 6 – – 26 pts

2nd BER Sebastian Kempe -51 1 – – 33 pts

3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski 11 -30 – – 37 pts

4th SLO Luka Zabukovec 2 15 – – 39 pts

5th TUR Umut Eyriparmak -51 3 – – 56 pts

6th UKR Oskar Madonich 14 -31 – – 62 pts

GBR:

39th GBR Sam Dickinson 24 -51 – – 231 pts

Nacra15 Mixed – after 11 races, 1 discard (11 entries)

1st USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge 1 3 2 – – 20 pts

2nd FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 4 1 4 – – 21 pts

3rd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 3 5 5 – – 30 pts

4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 4 -6 – – 30 pts

5th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs -10 2 1 – – 31 pts

6th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 7 -8 3 – – 37 pts

GBR: pts

10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger 9 7 10 – – 81 pts

Techno 293+ Female – after 12 races, 1 discard (17 entries)

1st FRA Manon Pianazza 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 5 2 6 – – 31 pts

3rd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla Ramos 3 4 3 – – 34 pts

4th GBR Lucy Kenyon -6 3 5 – – 39 pts

5th ITA Anita Soncini -10 5 4 – – 45 pts

6th RUS Daria Bannaya 8 6 7 – – 60 pts

Techno 293+ Male – after 12 races, 1 discard (18 entries

1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni 1 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Boris Shaw 2 2 -4 – – 20 pts

3rd TUR Ozan Turker 3 4 1 – – 30 pts

4th FRA Jules Chantrel 5 5 5 – – 44 pts

5th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 4 8 3 – – 46 pts

6th GRE Meletios Kalpogiannakis 7 6 7 – – 64 pts

Full results available here . . .