Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 3 Results

Day 3 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

For the British competitors, only three crews feature in the top six after three days of racing for the 11 classes . . . Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford are 2nd in the women’s 29er, Lucy Kenyon is fourth in the women’s Techno 293+ and Boris Shaw second in the men’s Techno 293+.

Day 3 leaders . . .

Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher USA take back the lead of the women’s 29er. Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA lead the men’s 29er.

Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora ESP extend their lead in the women’s 420. While Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke ESP have a 12 point lead in the men’s 420.

Gal Zukerman ISR leads the women’s Formula Kite with 11 race wins, Maximilian Maeder SGP the men’s Formula Kite.

Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon FRA have a three point lead in hte Nacra 15.

In the Techno 293+ Manon Pianazza FRA leads the women with nine race wins, and Federico Alan Pillon ITA the men, seven points ahead of Britain’s Boris Shaw.

29er Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher -19 4 1 5 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -19 1 5 6 – – 26 pts

3rd SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 1 5 3 1 – – 38 pts

4th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg 4 3 7 4 – – 41 pts

5th NOR Diane Ninauve/Jutulstad and Cornelia Fuhr -19 7 2 8 – – 53 pts

6th ESP Martina Lodos Falcon and Martina Diaz Salguero -19 2 4 11 – – 53 pts

29er Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 4 -10 2 4 – – 28 pts

2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany and Simon Codoñer Alemany 5 7 1 10 – – 40 pts

3rd USA Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis 10 1 4 7 – – 50 pts

4th ARG Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Rioja 1 11 10 5 – – 52 pts

5th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell 12 3 8 9 – – 62 pts

6th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj and Carl Emil Sloth 9 -19 16 6 – – 65 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 13 7 9 2 – – 87 pts

420 Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora 3 1 – – 9 pts

2nd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 4 3 – – 13 pts

3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 -14 – – 17 pts

4th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 2 4 – – 21 pts

5th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 5 9 – – 23 pts

6th TUR Nehir Guzeltuna and Derin Acal 9 5 – – 34 pts

GBR pts

18th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 15 16 – – 78 pts

420 Male/Mixed – after 6 races, 1 discard (22 entries)

1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke -11 7 – – 20 pts

2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 1 12 – – 22 pts

3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen -15 3 – – 24 pts

4th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil -17 1 – – 25 pts

5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard 9 8 – – 28 pts

6th POR Beatriz Sofia Martins Cintra and Filipe Rafael Lopes 3 6 – – 31 pts

GBR:

14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 8 13 – – 50 pts

Formula Kite Female – after 11 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

1st ISR Gal Zukerman 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié -4 3 -4 – – 22 pts

4th TUR Derin Atakan 3 4 -6 – – 29 pts

5th ITA Irene Tari 5 5 3 – – 35 pts

6th GBR Ella Geiger 6 -11 5 – – 43 pts

Formula Kite Male – after 11 races, 2 discard (16 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi -17 2 2 – – 13 pts

3rd RUS Mikhail Novikov 2 3 3 – – 17 pts

4th POL Jakub Jurkowski 3 4 4 – – 29 pts

5th FRA Ulysse Dereeper 4 5 5 – – 40 pts

6th NED Jis Ton Peet van Hees 7 -8 6 – – 46 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Adam Farrington 9 7 12 – – 72 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 15 9 – – 40 pts

2nd PER Florencia Chiarella -47 5 – – 43 pts

3rd TUR Zulal Alev Erkan 16 4 – – 44 pts

4th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska -47 2 – – 47 pts

5th FRA Théa Lubac 6 21 – – 52 pts

6th SUI Anja von Allmen 33 10 – – 59 pts

GBR:

24th GBR Coco Barrett 29 -30 – – 94 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (50 entries)

1st POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 5 3 – – 16 pts

2nd BER Sebastian Kempe 3 1 – – 18 pts

3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski -8 4 – – 18 pts

4th SLO Luka Zabukovec -20 8 – – 22 pts

5th UKR Oskar Madonich -22 13 – – 26 pts

GBR:

18th GBR Sam Dickinson -47 39 – – 160 pts

Nacra15 Mixed – after 8 races, 1 discard (11 entries)

1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 3 2 – – 18 pts

2nd USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge 2 1 – – 21 pts

3rd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 5 4 – – 23 pts

4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann -7 3 – – 24 pts

5th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 4 7 – – 27 pts

6th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs 1 5 – – 28 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger 10 9 – – 65 pts

Techno 293 + Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (17 entries)

1st FRA Manon Pianazza 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 5 2 2 – – 25 pts

3rd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla -9 3 3 – – 29 pts

4th GBR Lucy Kenyon 3 5 4 – – 31 pts

5th ITA Anita Soncini 7 7 5 – – 36 pts

6th RUS Daria Bannaya 2 6 10 – – 49 pts

Techno 293 + Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni -4 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR Boris Shaw 3 2 2 – – 16 pts

3rd TUR Ozan Turker 1 3 5 – – 27 pts

4th FRA Jules Chantrel 2 5 6 – – 37 pts

5th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 5 8 -10 – – 39 pts

6th GRE Meletios Kalpogiannakis 8 4 7 – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .