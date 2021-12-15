Youth Sailing Worlds – Day 3 Results

Day 3 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.
For the British competitors, only three crews feature in the top six after three days of racing for the 11 classes . . . Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford are 2nd in the women’s 29er, Lucy Kenyon is fourth in the women’s Techno 293+ and Boris Shaw second in the men’s Techno 293+.
Day 3 leaders . . .
Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher USA take back the lead of the women’s 29er. Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA lead the men’s 29er.
Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora ESP extend their lead in the women’s 420. While Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke ESP have a 12 point lead in the men’s 420.
Gal Zukerman ISR leads the women’s Formula Kite with 11 race wins, Maximilian Maeder SGP the men’s Formula Kite.
Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon FRA have a three point lead in hte Nacra 15.
In the Techno 293+ Manon Pianazza FRA leads the women with nine race wins, and Federico Alan Pillon ITA the men, seven points ahead of Britain’s Boris Shaw.
29er Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher -19 4 1 5 – – 25 pts
2nd GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -19 1 5 6 – – 26 pts
3rd SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 1 5 3 1 – – 38 pts
4th DEN Katrine Isaksen Schmidt and Esther Kamma Houborg 4 3 7 4 – – 41 pts
5th NOR Diane Ninauve/Jutulstad and Cornelia Fuhr -19 7 2 8 – – 53 pts
6th ESP Martina Lodos Falcon and Martina Diaz Salguero -19 2 4 11 – – 53 pts
29er Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 4 -10 2 4 – – 28 pts
2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer Alemany and Simon Codoñer Alemany 5 7 1 10 – – 40 pts
3rd USA Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis 10 1 4 7 – – 50 pts
4th ARG Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Rioja 1 11 10 5 – – 52 pts
5th FIN Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell 12 3 8 9 – – 62 pts
6th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj and Carl Emil Sloth 9 -19 16 6 – – 65 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones 13 7 9 2 – – 87 pts
420 Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st ESP Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora 3 1 – – 9 pts
2nd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat 4 3 – – 13 pts
3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 -14 – – 17 pts
4th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 2 4 – – 21 pts
5th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 5 9 – – 23 pts
6th TUR Nehir Guzeltuna and Derin Acal 9 5 – – 34 pts
GBR pts
18th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 15 16 – – 78 pts
420 Male/Mixed – after 6 races, 1 discard (22 entries)
1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke -11 7 – – 20 pts
2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal 1 12 – – 22 pts
3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen -15 3 – – 24 pts
4th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil -17 1 – – 25 pts
5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard 9 8 – – 28 pts
6th POR Beatriz Sofia Martins Cintra and Filipe Rafael Lopes 3 6 – – 31 pts
GBR:
14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 8 13 – – 50 pts
Formula Kite Female – after 11 races, 2 discard (10 entries)
1st ISR Gal Zukerman 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 2 2 – – 16 pts
3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié -4 3 -4 – – 22 pts
4th TUR Derin Atakan 3 4 -6 – – 29 pts
5th ITA Irene Tari 5 5 3 – – 35 pts
6th GBR Ella Geiger 6 -11 5 – – 43 pts
Formula Kite Male – after 11 races, 2 discard (16 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi -17 2 2 – – 13 pts
3rd RUS Mikhail Novikov 2 3 3 – – 17 pts
4th POL Jakub Jurkowski 3 4 4 – – 29 pts
5th FRA Ulysse Dereeper 4 5 5 – – 40 pts
6th NED Jis Ton Peet van Hees 7 -8 6 – – 46 pts
GBR:
12th GBR Adam Farrington 9 7 12 – – 72 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 15 9 – – 40 pts
2nd PER Florencia Chiarella -47 5 – – 43 pts
3rd TUR Zulal Alev Erkan 16 4 – – 44 pts
4th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska -47 2 – – 47 pts
5th FRA Théa Lubac 6 21 – – 52 pts
6th SUI Anja von Allmen 33 10 – – 59 pts
GBR:
24th GBR Coco Barrett 29 -30 – – 94 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (50 entries)
1st POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 5 3 – – 16 pts
2nd BER Sebastian Kempe 3 1 – – 18 pts
3rd POL Przemys?aw Machowski -8 4 – – 18 pts
4th SLO Luka Zabukovec -20 8 – – 22 pts
5th UKR Oskar Madonich -22 13 – – 26 pts
GBR:
18th GBR Sam Dickinson -47 39 – – 160 pts
Nacra15 Mixed – after 8 races, 1 discard (11 entries)
1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 3 2 – – 18 pts
2nd USA Kay Brunsvold and Cooper Delbridge 2 1 – – 21 pts
3rd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 5 4 – – 23 pts
4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann -7 3 – – 24 pts
5th ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 4 7 – – 27 pts
6th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs 1 5 – – 28 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger 10 9 – – 65 pts
Techno 293 + Female – after 9 races, 1 discard (17 entries)
1st FRA Manon Pianazza 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd CZE Kristyna Chalupnikova 5 2 2 – – 25 pts
3rd ESP Zoe Fernandez de Bobadilla -9 3 3 – – 29 pts
4th GBR Lucy Kenyon 3 5 4 – – 31 pts
5th ITA Anita Soncini 7 7 5 – – 36 pts
6th RUS Daria Bannaya 2 6 10 – – 49 pts
Techno 293 + Male – after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni -4 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd GBR Boris Shaw 3 2 2 – – 16 pts
3rd TUR Ozan Turker 1 3 5 – – 27 pts
4th FRA Jules Chantrel 2 5 6 – – 37 pts
5th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 5 8 -10 – – 39 pts
6th GRE Meletios Kalpogiannakis 8 4 7 – – 54 pts