Mercedes v Red Bull takes to the America’s Cup

A new team will be challenging for the next America’s Cup . . . Red Bull Racing joins forces with double America’s Cup–winning syndicate Alinghi in a campaign for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Alinghi founder Ernesto Bertarelli and two-time Olympic champion Hans Peter Steinacher announced the launch of the new Alinghi Red Bull Racing and presented its logo at the Société Nautique de Genève, the yacht club the team will represent.

After an absence of over a decade, one of the most dynamic names in the history of the America’s Cup, Alinghi, is returning to battle for sailing’s pinnacle honour, and this time the twice consecutive–winning syndicate is partnered by a driving force in global sport, Red Bull.

Sailing under the flag of the Société Nautique de Genève, Alinghi Red Bull Racing begins preparations immediately to race as an official challenger when the Selection Series for the 37th America’s Cup begins in 2024.



And after the controversial season final Formula One race in Abu Dhabi last weekend, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen snatched the F1 World Championship from Mercedes Team driver Lewis Hamilton on the final lap, this could ignite an Alinghi Red Bull Racing v Mercedes Ineos Britannia battle for the Auld Mug.

Alinghi founder Ernesto Bertarelli commented, “With Red Bull we are equal partners in this venture. They will bring their competence, energy and strength in creating performing teams, and we bring our experience in sailing and winning the America’s Cup. Alinghi Red Bull Racing will shine a new light on the event.”

In partnering with Alinghi, Red Bull also brings the expertise of the Red Bull Advanced Technologies unit that has supported Red Bull Racing in achieving a total of five Formula One Drivers’ Championships as well as four F1 Constructors’ Championships.

Fresh from the Formula One final and speaking live via satellite, Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner – himself a game-changer in motorsports – said, “We welcome Alinghi Red Bull Racing to the World of Red Bull, and our F1 team is looking forward to helping this new member of our family to succeed”

“Red Bull Advanced Technologies will share their experiences, engineering and so on, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing will contribute to us as well, helping us to understand new worlds in the application of technology.”

In conjunction with the America’s Cup, Alinghi Red Bull Racing will also field teams in the debut of the Women’s America’s Cup Regatta, as well as in the return of the Youth America’s Cup.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing will headquarter its operations near Lausanne, in Écublens, Switzerland, where the hull will be built according to the requirement of the Deed of Gift, the governing document of the America’s Cup.

A core crew led by Alinghi’s GC32 co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis and mainsail trimmer Bryan Mettraux will begin training during the winter period to prepare a 100% Swiss Made crew.

