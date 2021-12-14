Youth Sailing Worlds Day 2 – Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford lead 29er

Day 2 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.
A better day for Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford (1,3,1) who take a four point lead in the female 29er event.
Sophie Fisher and Charlie Leigh of the USA drop to second and Anna Barth and Alva Feilcke of Germany move into third place.
While Britain’s Ella Geiger (-11 5 6 4) holds onto sixth place in the female Formula Kite event, where Israel’s Gal Zukerman has a clean-sheet of eight race wins to lead by six points from Julia Damasiewicz of Poland.
In the men’s Techno 293+ Britain’s Boris Shaw (2,1,2) keeps second place, four points behind Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy.
While in the women’s Techno 293+ event Lucy Kenyon (3,4,3) moves into fifth place. Leading is Manon Pianazza of France who has a clean-sheet of six race wins with an 11 point lead from Kristyna Chalupnikova CZE.
Other day 2 leaders . . .
Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA, take lead in the men’s 29er, Neus Ballester and Andrea Perello ESP maintain a one point lead in the female 420 while an Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke ESp move into lead of the men’s 420.
Maximilian Maeder ESP takes the lead in the men’s Formula Kite, tied on nine points with Riccardo Pianosi ITA.
Thomas Proust and Eloïse ClabonFRA,saw their lead in the Nacra 15 drop to just one point, second are Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk NED.
Day 2 Tuesday 14 Dec – Leading results:
29er Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 3 3 3 4 -5 4 – – 17 pts
2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer -18 6 1 2 8 5 – – 22 pts
3rd ARG Tadeo Funes de Rioja and Maximo Videla 7 9 5 -19 4 1 – – 26 pts
4th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj and Carl Emil Sloth 2 -14 2 5 11 9 – – 29 pts
5th ITA Alfonso Palumbo and Domenico Palumbo -17 10 9 1 2 11 – – 33 pts
6th USA Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis 1 4 20 3 -25 10 – – 38 pts
18th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones -19 19 12 6 19 13 – – 69 pts
29er Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -4 3 3 1 3 1 – – 11 pts
2nd USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher 1 5 1 4 4 -19 – – 15 pts
3rd GER Anna Barth and Alva Feilcke 6 -19 7 2 7 3 – – 25 pts
4th DEN Katrine Schmidt and Esther Houborg 9 2 -10 3 9 5 – – 28 pts
5th SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 10 8 2 8 -11 2 – – 30 pts
6th NOR Diane Ninauve and Cornelia Fuhr 17 4 9 5 1 -19 – – 36 pts
420 Female – after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st ESP Neus Ballester and Andrea Perello 3 1 -4 1 – – 5 pts
2nd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat -11 2 1 3 – – 6 pts
3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 -9 5 2 – – 8 pts
4th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 5 3 -14 – – 10 pts
5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 4 -6 2 5 – – 11 pts
6th BRA Joana Goncalvez and Luisa Madureira 7 3 -16 8 – – 18 pts
17th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 14 16 -18 17 – – 47 pts
420 Male/Mixed – after 4 races, 1 discard (22 entries)
1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 4 3 -5 1 – – 8 pts
2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal -14 1 1 8 – – 10 pts
3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 2 -11 2 6 – – 10 pts
4th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 1 4 6 -14 – – 11 pts
5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard 6 -10 3 2 – – 11 pts
6th POL Ludwik Grzelak and Tomasz Lewandowski 3 8 -17 5 – – 16 pts
14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 9 -16 13 9 – – 31 pts
Formula Kite Female – after 8 races, 2 discard (10 entries)
1st ISR Gal Zukerman -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 2 2 2 -11 -11 2 2 – – 12 pts
3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié -4 -3 3 3 2 2 3 3 – – 16 pts
4th TUR Derin Atakan 3 -4 4 4 3 4 4 -5 – – 22 pts
5th ITA Irene Tari 5 -6 5 5 4 3 5 -6 – – 27 pts
6th GBR Ella Geiger -7 5 6 6 -11 5 6 4 – – 32 pts
Formula Kite Male – after 8 races, 2 discard (16 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian Maeder -17 -4 1 1 2 1 1 3 – – 9 pts
2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1 1 2 -3 -3 2 2 1 – – 9 pts
3rd RUS Mikhail Novikov 2 2 -3 2 1 -3 3 2 – – 12 pts
4th POL Jakub Jurkowski 3 3 4 4 -8 4 6 -8 – – 24 pts
5th GER Jan Voster 4 6 5 5 -17 7 -17 4 – – 31 pts
6th NED Jis Ton Peet van Hees 6 5 6 6 5 5 -8 -9 – – 33 pts
12th GBR Adam Farrington 7 8 -17 8 -17 14 10 11 – – 58 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 4 races, 1 discard (46 entries)
1st SUI Anja von Allmen 8 -47 7 1 – – 16 pts
2nd PER Florencia Chiarella 6 7 -22 3 – – 16 pts
3rd NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 7 5 -17 4 – – 16 pts
4th ITA Sara Savelli -39 14 1 2 – – 17 pts
5th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska 18 2 2 -23 – – 22 pts
6th IRL Eve McMahon 11 4 -31 7 – – 22 pts
15th GBR Coco Barrett 15 6 -28 15 – – 36 pts
Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 4 races, 1 discard (50 entries)
1st UKR Oskar Madonich 2 2 -8 2 – – 6 pts
2nd POL Przemys?aw Machowski -7 1 3 4 – – 8 pts
3rd POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 3 3 2 -15 – – 8 pts
4th SLO Luka Zabukovec -4 4 4 3 – – 11 pts
5th BER Sebastian Kempe 5 -14 1 9 – – 15 pts
6th TUR Umut Eyriparmak -12 10 5 5 – – 20 pts
33rd GBR Sam Dickinson -44 18 26 35 – – 79 pts
Nacra15 Mixed – after 6 races, 1 discard (11 entries)
1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 1 1 4 1 -6 6 – – 13 pts
2nd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 4 6 1 -7 2 1 – – 14 pts
3rd ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 5 5 2 2 -7 2 – – 16 pts
4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 4 3 3 4 -5 – – 16 pts
5th USA Cooper Delbridge and Kay Brunsvold 3 -12 7 4 1 3 – – 18 pts
6th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs 6 2 5 6 3 -7 – – 22 pts
10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger -10 8 9 10 9 10 – – 46 pts
Techno 293 + Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (17 entries)
1st FRA Manon Pianazza -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd CZE 7 -18 2 2 3 2 – – 16 pts
3rd ITA Anita Soncini 3 4 4 -7 2 4 – – 17 pts
4th ESP Zoe Fernandez 2 2 -5 4 5 5 – – 18 pts
5th GBR Lucy Kenyon 4 5 -7 3 4 3 – – 19 pts
6th GRE Aimilia Kosti 6 3 3 -11 8 9 – – 29 pts
Techno 293 + Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (18 entries)
1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni 1 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR Boris Shaw -3 2 2 2 1 2 – – 9 pts
3rd TUR Ozan Turker 4 3 5 -7 3 3 – – 18 pts
4th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 2 5 4 3 -6 6 – – 20 pts
5th FRA Jules Chantrel 5 4 3 -8 8 4 – – 24 pts
6th RUS Vladimir Filatov 7 6 6 -11 4 9 – – 32 pts