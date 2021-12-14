Youth Sailing Worlds Day 2 – Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford lead 29er

Day 2 results of the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships taking place at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman.

A better day for Britain’s Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford (1,3,1) who take a four point lead in the female 29er event.

Sophie Fisher and Charlie Leigh of the USA drop to second and Anna Barth and Alva Feilcke of Germany move into third place.

While Britain’s Ella Geiger (-11 5 6 4) holds onto sixth place in the female Formula Kite event, where Israel’s Gal Zukerman has a clean-sheet of eight race wins to lead by six points from Julia Damasiewicz of Poland.

In the men’s Techno 293+ Britain’s Boris Shaw (2,1,2) keeps second place, four points behind Federico Alan Pilloni of Italy.

While in the women’s Techno 293+ event Lucy Kenyon (3,4,3) moves into fifth place. Leading is Manon Pianazza of France who has a clean-sheet of six race wins with an 11 point lead from Kristyna Chalupnikova CZE.

Other day 2 leaders . . .

Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA, take lead in the men’s 29er, Neus Ballester and Andrea Perello ESP maintain a one point lead in the female 420 while an Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke ESp move into lead of the men’s 420.

Maximilian Maeder ESP takes the lead in the men’s Formula Kite, tied on nine points with Riccardo Pianosi ITA.

Thomas Proust and Eloïse ClabonFRA,saw their lead in the Nacra 15 drop to just one point, second are Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk NED.

Day 2 Tuesday 14 Dec – Leading results:

29er Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (24 entries)

1st FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 3 3 3 4 -5 4 – – 17 pts

2nd ESP Mateo Codoñer and Simon Codoñer -18 6 1 2 8 5 – – 22 pts

3rd ARG Tadeo Funes de Rioja and Maximo Videla 7 9 5 -19 4 1 – – 26 pts

4th DEN Jens-Christian Dehn-Toftehøj and Carl Emil Sloth 2 -14 2 5 11 9 – – 29 pts

5th ITA Alfonso Palumbo and Domenico Palumbo -17 10 9 1 2 11 – – 33 pts

6th USA Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis 1 4 20 3 -25 10 – – 38 pts

18th GBR Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones -19 19 12 6 19 13 – – 69 pts

29er Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st GBR Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford -4 3 3 1 3 1 – – 11 pts

2nd USA Charlie Leigh and Sophie Fisher 1 5 1 4 4 -19 – – 15 pts

3rd GER Anna Barth and Alva Feilcke 6 -19 7 2 7 3 – – 25 pts

4th DEN Katrine Schmidt and Esther Houborg 9 2 -10 3 9 5 – – 28 pts

5th SLO Alja Petric and Katja Filipic 10 8 2 8 -11 2 – – 30 pts

6th NOR Diane Ninauve and Cornelia Fuhr 17 4 9 5 1 -19 – – 36 pts

420 Female – after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st ESP Neus Ballester and Andrea Perello 3 1 -4 1 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA Manon Pennaneac’h and Victoire Lerat -11 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

3rd USA Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara 1 -9 5 2 – – 8 pts

4th ITA Camilla Michelini and Margherita Bonifacio 2 5 3 -14 – – 10 pts

5th GRE Dimitra Vartolomaiou and Metaxia Gogou 4 -6 2 5 – – 11 pts

6th BRA Joana Goncalvez and Luisa Madureira 7 3 -16 8 – – 18 pts

17th GBR Julia Staite and Bettine Harris 14 16 -18 17 – – 47 pts

420 Male/Mixed – after 4 races, 1 discard (22 entries)

1st ESP Ian Clive Walker March and Finn Dicke 4 3 -5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd ISR Roi Levy and Ariel Gal -14 1 1 8 – – 10 pts

3rd GER Florian Krauss and Jannis Summchen 2 -11 2 6 – – 10 pts

4th TUR Can Erturk and Ali Beren Adamcil 1 4 6 -14 – – 11 pts

5th FRA Zou Schemmel and Jean-Philippe Boudard 6 -10 3 2 – – 11 pts

6th POL Ludwik Grzelak and Tomasz Lewandowski 3 8 -17 5 – – 16 pts

14th GBR Jamie Cook and Will Martin 9 -16 13 9 – – 31 pts

Formula Kite Female – after 8 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

1st ISR Gal Zukerman -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd POL Julia Damasiewicz 2 2 2 2 -11 -11 2 2 – – 12 pts

3rd FRA Héloïse Pégourié -4 -3 3 3 2 2 3 3 – – 16 pts

4th TUR Derin Atakan 3 -4 4 4 3 4 4 -5 – – 22 pts

5th ITA Irene Tari 5 -6 5 5 4 3 5 -6 – – 27 pts

6th GBR Ella Geiger -7 5 6 6 -11 5 6 4 – – 32 pts

Formula Kite Male – after 8 races, 2 discard (16 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder -17 -4 1 1 2 1 1 3 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 1 1 2 -3 -3 2 2 1 – – 9 pts

3rd RUS Mikhail Novikov 2 2 -3 2 1 -3 3 2 – – 12 pts

4th POL Jakub Jurkowski 3 3 4 4 -8 4 6 -8 – – 24 pts

5th GER Jan Voster 4 6 5 5 -17 7 -17 4 – – 31 pts

6th NED Jis Ton Peet van Hees 6 5 6 6 5 5 -8 -9 – – 33 pts

12th GBR Adam Farrington 7 8 -17 8 -17 14 10 11 – – 58 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Female – after 4 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st SUI Anja von Allmen 8 -47 7 1 – – 16 pts

2nd PER Florencia Chiarella 6 7 -22 3 – – 16 pts

3rd NOR Marie Jacobsen Lepperöd 7 5 -17 4 – – 16 pts

4th ITA Sara Savelli -39 14 1 2 – – 17 pts

5th POL Lilly May Niezabitowska 18 2 2 -23 – – 22 pts

6th IRL Eve McMahon 11 4 -31 7 – – 22 pts

15th GBR Coco Barrett 15 6 -28 15 – – 36 pts

Ilca6 (Radial) Male – after 4 races, 1 discard (50 entries)

1st UKR Oskar Madonich 2 2 -8 2 – – 6 pts

2nd POL Przemys?aw Machowski -7 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

3rd POR José Gomes Saraiva Mendes 3 3 2 -15 – – 8 pts

4th SLO Luka Zabukovec -4 4 4 3 – – 11 pts

5th BER Sebastian Kempe 5 -14 1 9 – – 15 pts

6th TUR Umut Eyriparmak -12 10 5 5 – – 20 pts

33rd GBR Sam Dickinson -44 18 26 35 – – 79 pts

Nacra15 Mixed – after 6 races, 1 discard (11 entries)

1st FRA Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon 1 1 4 1 -6 6 – – 13 pts

2nd NED Olivier Jaquet and Femme Rixt Rijk 4 6 1 -7 2 1 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP Max Rondeau Gomez and Mar Garcia Alves 5 5 2 2 -7 2 – – 16 pts

4th SUI Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann 2 4 3 3 4 -5 – – 16 pts

5th USA Cooper Delbridge and Kay Brunsvold 3 -12 7 4 1 3 – – 18 pts

6th BEL Kwinten Borghijs and Lieselotte Borghijs 6 2 5 6 3 -7 – – 22 pts

10th GBR Jasmine Williams and Alfie Cogger -10 8 9 10 9 10 – – 46 pts

Techno 293 + Female – after 6 races, 1 discard (17 entries)

1st FRA Manon Pianazza -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA Anita Soncini 3 4 4 -7 2 4 – – 17 pts

3rd ITA Anita Soncini 3 4 4 -7 2 4 – – 17 pts

4th ESP Zoe Fernandez 2 2 -5 4 5 5 – – 18 pts

5th GBR Lucy Kenyon 4 5 -7 3 4 3 – – 19 pts

6th GRE Aimilia Kosti 6 3 3 -11 8 9 – – 29 pts

Techno 293 + Male – after 6 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ITA Federico Alan Pilloni 1 1 1 1 -2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Boris Shaw -3 2 2 2 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd TUR Ozan Turker 4 3 5 -7 3 3 – – 18 pts

4th ESP Xicu Ferrer Juan 2 5 4 3 -6 6 – – 20 pts

5th FRA Jules Chantrel 5 4 3 -8 8 4 – – 24 pts

6th RUS Vladimir Filatov 7 6 6 -11 4 9 – – 32 pts

