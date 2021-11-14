Star South American Championship – Day 2

- Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos extend their lead
Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos lead the continental competition, adding a 2 and 1, with six points after four races. Second place now belongs to Juninho de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida (1, 3) with 13 points.
Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes drop to fourth after a DNF in the first race of the day, recovering to a second in the final race.
Pedro Lodovici and Samuel Gonçalves (3, 4) retain their third place with 15 points.
Star 2021 South American Championship – Leaders after 4 races
1st Robert Scheidt | Ubiratan Matos (Banco do Brasil) – 6 pts
2nd Mario de Jesus | Guilherme de Almeida (Vida Bandida) – 13 pts
3rd Pedro Lodovici | Samuel Gonçalves (Dom) – 15 pts
4th Jorge Zarif | Arthur Lopes (Regatta) – 16 pts
5th Admar Gonzaga | Ronald Seifert (Maricota) – 20 pts
6th Antonio Moreira | Arcelio Moreira (Culé) – 26 pts
7th Robert Rittscher | Marcelo Valland (Born Free) – 29 pts
8th Marco Szili | Pedro Trouche (Viva la Vida) – 31 pts
9th Daniel De La torre (ARG) | Maurício Bueno (Enrique) – 32 pts
10th Fabiano Vivacqua | Caio Gerassi (Balada) – 38 pts