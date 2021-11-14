Star South American Championship – Day 2

Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos extend their lead

Robert Scheidt and Ubiratan Matos lead the continental competition, adding a 2 and 1, with six points after four races. Second place now belongs to Juninho de Jesus and Guilherme de Almeida (1, 3) with 13 points.

Jorge Zarif and Arthur Lopes drop to fourth after a DNF in the first race of the day, recovering to a second in the final race.

Pedro Lodovici and Samuel Gonçalves (3, 4) retain their third place with 15 points.

Star 2021 South American Championship – Leaders after 4 races

1st Robert Scheidt | Ubiratan Matos (Banco do Brasil) – 6 pts

2nd Mario de Jesus | Guilherme de Almeida (Vida Bandida) – 13 pts

3rd Pedro Lodovici | Samuel Gonçalves (Dom) – 15 pts

4th Jorge Zarif | Arthur Lopes (Regatta) – 16 pts

5th Admar Gonzaga | Ronald Seifert (Maricota) – 20 pts

6th Antonio Moreira | Arcelio Moreira (Culé) – 26 pts

7th Robert Rittscher | Marcelo Valland (Born Free) – 29 pts

8th Marco Szili | Pedro Trouche (Viva la Vida) – 31 pts

9th Daniel De La torre (ARG) | Maurício Bueno (Enrique) – 32 pts

10th Fabiano Vivacqua | Caio Gerassi (Balada) – 38 pts