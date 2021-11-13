69F Pro Cup – Team (Dylan) Fletcher improve on day 2

Team Fletcher – Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell and Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto improve on day 2 of the 69F Pro Cup.

After the first two days of racing top of the leaderboard is New Zealander Phil Robertson and his team (Umberto Molineris & Neil Hunter).

The British Team Fletcher are fourth of the six teams after 11 races, in which they have won one race.

The three day event combines two days of fleet racing – now complete – and a series of match races on the Sunday to determine an overall winner.

Sunday, it all changes again as the teams gear up for a match racing series that will determine the overall winner.

First up in the quarter-finals will be Team Bruni against Team Tita and Team Fletcher against Team Echegoyen.

The winner of the first matchup will advance to the semi-finals to face Team DutchSail – Janssen de Jong, and the winner of the second quarter-final will face off against Team Robertson in the semis.

The 69F Pro Cup is an invitational event, organised by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli helmsman Checco Bruni, and his home club Circolo Velico Sferracavello on the north coast of Sicily.

The 69F Pro Cup teams:

TEAM FLETCHER – Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell, Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto

TEAM ECHEGOYEN – Tamara Echegoyen, Margherita Zanuso, Paula Barceló

TEAM ROBERTSON – Phil Robertson, Neil Hunter, Umberto Molineris

TEAM BRUNI – Checco Bruni, Lorenzo Bianchini, Pierluigi de Felice

TEAM TITA – Ruggero Tita, Lorenzo Franceschini, Simone Salvà

TEAM DUTCHSAIL – Janssen de Jong, Cas Van Dongen, Scipio Houtman, Ismene Usman

Ranking after Day 2 – 11 races

1st – 39,0 Team Robertson

2nd – 37,5 Team DutchSail – Janssen de Jong

3rd – 33,5 Team Bruni

4th – 30,5 Team Fletcher

4th – 17,0 Team Echegoyen

6th – 14,5 Team Tita