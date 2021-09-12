Melges 24 European Championship – Victory for Andrea Racchelli’s Altea

The 2021 Melges 24 European Championship ended with the overall title going to Andrea Racchelli’s Altea, sailing with Gaudenzio Bonini, Fausto Surini, Stefano Lagi and Michele Gregoratto.

At the top of the ranking from the first day, Altea got the satisfaction of winning one of the few trophies missing from its collection.

Andrea Racchelli, Melges 24 World Champion in 2018 Victoria, Canada and one of the most experienced helmsmen in the class, has never limbed to the top of European leaderboard, finally it happened.

In second was Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team, with James Peters at the helm and Branko Brcin on the pit, after a really solid series.

With Tonu Toniste’s Lenny taking third on the overall podium and winner of the Menno Meyer Corinthian European Trophy.



Melges 24 ClassEuropean Championship – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (40 entries)

1st ALTEA ITA722 Andrea Racchelli 1-(32)-4-2-3-10-8-3-1-6-12 – – 50 pts

2nd GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 Miles Quinton/James Peters 14-(21)-3-5-13-11-5-5-5-3-5 – – 69 pts

3rd LENNY EST790 (C) Tõnu Tõniste 6-5-11-7-10-3-(15)-1-12-10-6 – – 71 pts

4th WAR CANOE USA841 Michael Goldfarb 15- (26)-6-1-11-1-1-2-10-9-19 – – 75 pts

5th TAKI 4 ITA778 (C) Niccolo Bertola 3-(35)-2-15-27-2-7-4-2-14-3 – – 79 pts

6th STRAMBAPAPA ITA689 Michele Paoletti 2-11-(41UFD)-8-22-5-11-10-6-4-1 – – 80 pts

7th JECO TEAM ITA638 (C) Marco Cavallini 5-24-17-3-(30)-6-2-12-3-2-9 – – 83 pts

8th ARKANOE BY MONTURA ITA809 Sergio Caramel 4-22-1-4-17-13-6-20-8-(41UFD)-2 – – 97 pts

9th PANJIC CRO379 Luka Sangulin 41DNE-8-5-6-6-4-13-7-4-(24)-8 – – 102 pts

10th BLACK SEAL GBR822 Richard Thompson 17-13-13-20-2-7-10-15-(37)-5-4 – – 106 pts