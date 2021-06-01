RS Aero 5 & 7 UK Southern Championships

The RS Aero UK Southern Championship took place at WPNSA with Greg Bartlett taking the Aero 7 title and Abby Hire the Aero 5 title.

A total of 40 RS Aeros took part six races for each of the fleets in medium south-easterly breezes and blue skies.

In the RS Aero 7s Greg Bartlett (2,2,1,2,2)with a very consistent series took the title with a race to spare. In second was Craig Williamson and third Tim Hire.

In the RS Aero 5s the medium breeze gave similar close matched racing with all sailors in the mix. Winner was Abby Hire (1,12,2,1) of Lymington Town SC, ahead of Tom Ahlheid with Yana Skvortsova third.

RS Aero 7 UK Southern Championship (34 entries)

1st 3174 Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC – – 9 pts

2nd 2719 Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 13 pts

3rd 2439 Tim Hire – LymTownSC – – 19 pts

4th 73 Noah Rees – Lymington Town SC – – 24 pts

5th 1312 Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC – – 32 pts

6th 3597 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 33 pts

7th 1891 Samuel Brackley – Felpham SC – – 37 pts

8th 1109 James Hall – Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

9th 3000 Steve Norbury – Warsash SC – – 47 pts

10th 3669 Chris Rust – Portsmouth SC – – 50 pts

RS Aero 5 UK Southern Championship (6 entries)

1st 1566 Abby Hire – Lymington Town SC – – 7 pts

2nd 2077 Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 9 pts

3rd 2214 Yana Skvortsova – Exeter University SC – – 12 pts

4th 2505 Tom Wharmby – LymTownSC – – 19 pts

5th 1705 Kate Wharmby – LymTownSC – – 21 pts

6th 3021 Harry Leeson – Queen Mary SC – – 30 pts