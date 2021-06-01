Irish and Powell are 2021 RS Feva Class National Champions

Millie Irish and Jess Powell of Draycote Water SC are the 2021 UK RS Feva Class National Champions, hosted at Hayling island SC.
Final 2021 RS Feva National Championship podium comprised:
1st Millie Irish and Jess Powell of Draycote Water SC 14 pts
2nd Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon of Bough Beech SC 25 pts
3rd Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong of Papercourt SC 32 pts
Irish and Powell started the final day as overall leaders and were able to maintain their lead through a full day of four races to finish with an eleven point lead.
In the first race of the day (R3), Olly Peters and Josh Stokes took the win, while Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon started their climb up the leaderboard with a second place lifting them to fifth overall.
In the second race (R4) Irish and Powell were back in control with a win, while title rivals Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell picked up a BFD that was to pay heavily for their title chances later.
Meanwhile Warwicker and Southon had a seventh place finish which put them into second overall, five points off Irish and Powell, with two races still to go.
The penultimate race (R5) saw Irish and Powell on a roll with another win, and Morley and McDonnell recovering with a second place. But Warwicker and Southon, with a seventh place, were unable to apply the required pressure on leaders Irish and Powell ahead of the final race.
The final race (R6) was a podium shot-out finish, with Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong taking a podium place with the final race win, second were Warwicker and Southon, with Irish and Powell safely taking third place to clinch the overall title.
In the Silver Fleet eventual victory went to Samuel Leather and Ben Anderson of Gurnard SC .
Leather and Anderson finished five points ahead of Imogen Green and Felicity Angell of Draycote Water SC, with in third place, just one point back, Isabel Massey and Laura Hantrais of ICS/BSC.
UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Final Gold leaders (85 entries)
1st Millie Irish and Jess Powell – Draycote Water SC – – 14 pts
2nd Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – Bough Beech SC – – 25 pts
3rd Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong – Papercourt – – 32 pts
4th Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell – Roa Island SC – – 33 pts
5th Charlie Gran and Katherine Burgess – Hayling Island SC – – 46 pts
6th Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 51 pts
7th Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones – Hayling Island SC – – 60 pts
8th Bruce Keen and Lucas Keen – Stokes Bay – – 62 pts
9th Olly Peters and Josh Stokes – Hayling Island SC – – 64 pts
10th Simon Hiscocks and Louis Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 64 pts
11th Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell SC – – 65 pts
12th Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – Hayling Island SC – – 80 pts
13th Benjamin Ripley and Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 82 pts
14th Sam Nokes and Oliver Thompson – Hayling Island SC – – 84 pts
15th Matthew Rayner and Tilda Brayshay – Yorkshire DalesSC – – 86 pts
16th Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 92 pts
17th William Bailey and Toby Hatsel – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 97 pts
18th Emma Rennie and Sophie Rennie – Parkstone YC – – 110 pts
19th Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith – Hayling Island SC – – 116 pts
20th Vanja Ramm-Ericson and Maia Delin – WPNSA – – 122 pts
Full results available here . . .
UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Final Silver leaders (85 entries)
1st 3100 Samuel Leather and Ben Anderson – Gurnard SC – – 65 pts
2nd 7190 Imogen Green and Felicity Angell – Draycote Water SC – – 70 pts
3rd 7394 Isabel Massey and Laura Hantrais – ISC/BSC – – 71 pts
4th 5564 Henry Collins and Sam Collins – QMSC – – 75 pts
5th 4056 Jemima Cook and Meghann Haynes – Corinthian Otters – – 77 pts
6th 5779 Ben Stokes and Thomas Rankine – Hayling Isalnd SC – – 77 pts
7th 6052 Edward Timberlake and Fred Langhorne – ISC/BSC – – 80 pts
8th 7489 Gabriella Burlton and Erin Pank – Royal Southern YC – – 85 pts