Irish and Powell are 2021 RS Feva Class National Champions

Millie Irish and Jess Powell of Draycote Water SC are the 2021 UK RS Feva Class National Champions, hosted at Hayling island SC.

Final 2021 RS Feva National Championship podium comprised:

1st Millie Irish and Jess Powell of Draycote Water SC 14 pts

2nd Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon of Bough Beech SC 25 pts

3rd Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong of Papercourt SC 32 pts

Irish and Powell started the final day as overall leaders and were able to maintain their lead through a full day of four races to finish with an eleven point lead.

In the first race of the day (R3), Olly Peters and Josh Stokes took the win, while Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon started their climb up the leaderboard with a second place lifting them to fifth overall.

In the second race (R4) Irish and Powell were back in control with a win, while title rivals Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell picked up a BFD that was to pay heavily for their title chances later.

Meanwhile Warwicker and Southon had a seventh place finish which put them into second overall, five points off Irish and Powell, with two races still to go.

The penultimate race (R5) saw Irish and Powell on a roll with another win, and Morley and McDonnell recovering with a second place. But Warwicker and Southon, with a seventh place, were unable to apply the required pressure on leaders Irish and Powell ahead of the final race.

The final race (R6) was a podium shot-out finish, with Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong taking a podium place with the final race win, second were Warwicker and Southon, with Irish and Powell safely taking third place to clinch the overall title.

In the Silver Fleet eventual victory went to Samuel Leather and Ben Anderson of Gurnard SC .

Leather and Anderson finished five points ahead of Imogen Green and Felicity Angell of Draycote Water SC, with in third place, just one point back, Isabel Massey and Laura Hantrais of ICS/BSC.

UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Final Gold leaders (85 entries)

1st Millie Irish and Jess Powell – Draycote Water SC – – 14 pts

2nd Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – Bough Beech SC – – 25 pts

3rd Toby Aldous and Tom Armstrong – Papercourt – – 32 pts

4th Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell – Roa Island SC – – 33 pts

5th Charlie Gran and Katherine Burgess – Hayling Island SC – – 46 pts

6th Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 51 pts

7th Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones – Hayling Island SC – – 60 pts

8th Bruce Keen and Lucas Keen – Stokes Bay – – 62 pts

9th Olly Peters and Josh Stokes – Hayling Island SC – – 64 pts

10th Simon Hiscocks and Louis Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 64 pts

11th Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell SC – – 65 pts

12th Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – Hayling Island SC – – 80 pts

13th Benjamin Ripley and Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 82 pts

14th Sam Nokes and Oliver Thompson – Hayling Island SC – – 84 pts

15th Matthew Rayner and Tilda Brayshay – Yorkshire DalesSC – – 86 pts

16th Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 92 pts

17th William Bailey and Toby Hatsel – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 97 pts

18th Emma Rennie and Sophie Rennie – Parkstone YC – – 110 pts

19th Esther Tuttle and Maya Bergman-Smith – Hayling Island SC – – 116 pts

20th Vanja Ramm-Ericson and Maia Delin – WPNSA – – 122 pts

Full results available here . . .

UK RS Feva Class 2021 National Championship – Final Silver leaders (85 entries)

1st 3100 Samuel Leather and Ben Anderson – Gurnard SC – – 65 pts

2nd 7190 Imogen Green and Felicity Angell – Draycote Water SC – – 70 pts

3rd 7394 Isabel Massey and Laura Hantrais – ISC/BSC – – 71 pts

4th 5564 Henry Collins and Sam Collins – QMSC – – 75 pts

5th 4056 Jemima Cook and Meghann Haynes – Corinthian Otters – – 77 pts

6th 5779 Ben Stokes and Thomas Rankine – Hayling Isalnd SC – – 77 pts

7th 6052 Edward Timberlake and Fred Langhorne – ISC/BSC – – 80 pts

8th 7489 Gabriella Burlton and Erin Pank – Royal Southern YC – – 85 pts

Full results available here . . .